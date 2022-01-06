BlueSnap Hires Two Senior Business Executives to Expand Global Sales and Partnerships

LONDON and BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, who helps businesses accept payments globally, today announced the expansion of their Global Sales and Partnership team by welcoming Chris McNulty and Brent Godfrey.

In his new Sales role, Chris McNulty will be responsible for overseeing the growth and development of the BlueSnap global sales team and Integrated Payments team. Chris brings 31 years of payments industry experience to BlueSnap and has held several key leadership positions. He has deep knowledge and experience in enterprise sales, as well as partner acquisition & development. Chris was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer of BillingTree, which sold to Repay for more than $500M. Prior to BillingTree, Chris was the President of Merchant's PACT, a payment consulting firm for merchants, banks, ISVs ISOs, and PE firms. Chris was also a Group Executive at TSYS Merchant Solutions, where he was responsible for sales, business development, and client relations.

In his new role, Brent Godfrey will be responsible for strategic global partnerships. He will focus on signing new global partners including banks, payments networks, technology partners, and strategic ecommerce/point of sale (POS) platforms like Big Commerce and Oracle. Brent comes to us from Neustar, Inc/TRUSTID (a TransUnion company) where he held several senior sales & leadership roles over the last 10 years, including Head of Sales of TRUSTID.

"With the addition of Chris and Brent to our sales team, BlueSnap is well-positioned to expand on our remarkable success over the next few years and beyond," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "Chris is an enthusiastic leader with a focus on results and activities that fuel growth. He has a history of creating repeatable sales processes that have made incremental growth more efficient. And Brent's vast partnership experience will help catapult BlueSnap's exposure in the Payments ecosystem and drive more new customers to BlueSnap."

BlueSnap offers businesses a better way to accept payments globally. Our All-In-One Payment Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 geographies with access to local acquiring in 47 countries, 110+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

