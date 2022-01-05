WIth Lev's API integrated into the AppFolio Investment Management user experience, customers now have an end-to-end financing solution at their fingertips

Lev Partners with AppFolio Investment Management to Provide Instant Commercial Real Estate Financing Quotes WIth Lev's API integrated into the AppFolio Investment Management user experience, customers now have an end-to-end financing solution at their fingertips

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lev , the commercial real estate financing platform, and AppFolio Investment Management , a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers, have announced a partnership to enable real-time commercial real estate (CRE) financing quotes for AppFolio Investment Management customers directly via the Lev API.

Lev Logo

With Lev directly integrated into its dashboard, AppFolio Investment Management can now offer its customers an end-to-end financing solution. With a single click, investment managers can review customized options – including loans and lines of credit – through Lev's proprietary analysis and pricing engine, without duplicating data that is already being tracked in AppFolio Investment Management.

AppFolio Investment Management provides its customers with innovative tools and services designed to manage investor relationships by increasing transparency and streamlining communications. According to Nat Kunes, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Investment Management for AppFolio: "Our goal is to help our real estate investment management customers deliver a modern investor experience. This integration will allow AppFolio Investment Management customers to originate financing more quickly and efficiently, in turn allowing them to get better rates and maximize deal performance."



The CRE financing space is undergoing a sea change, with commercial borrowers demanding fast, digital experiences that mirror the best practices of consumer lending. By meeting this audience in stride with its proprietary technology, Lev has grown 10x year-over-year and is on pace to close $1 billion in commercial mortgages in 2021.



"The Lev mission is to provide refreshingly fast, surprisingly transparent access to financing for commercial real estate owners and investors," said Yaakov Zar, CEO of Lev. "We're scaling up by partnering with well-known real estate industry innovators like AppFolio. Together, we're making the CRE investment experience better for everyone involved, helping owners get the best access to financing for their properties."

About Lev

Lev is the commercial real estate financing platform offering fast, transparent access to capital from the world's leading financial institutions. On pace to close $1 billion in CRE mortgages in 2021, Lev has grown 10x year-over-year thanks to its proprietary approach to CRE financing, including the industry's only API.

Founded in 2019, Lev has raised $45 million from Greenspring Associates, First American Title, NFX, Canaan Partners, JLL Spark, Animo Ventures and Ludlow Ventures, among others. For more information, visit levcapital.com .

