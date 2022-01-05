IDENTIFYSENSORS HAS FINALIZED PROOF-OF-CONCEPT RESEARCH FOR ALL-NEW COVID TESTING METHOD

CLEVELAND, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotechnology firm, IdentifySensors Biologics, has concluded its proof-of- concept testing at Purdue University, which definitively reveals that electronic nanosensors instantly identify COVID in saliva with greater than 95 percent accuracy.

The Check4 reader and COVID testing cartage by IdentifySensors can instantly detect pathogens electronically from saliva with the accuracy of a PCR test. The portable test can be used anywhere, anytime and connects wirelessly to a user's smartphone and the cloud. Vist www.identifysensors.com

The results pave the way for an all-new approach in high-quality rapid COVID testing without the error rates associated with at-home rapid antigen tests. The company has patented the sensors and is moving into large-scale manufacturing in the second quarter of 2022.

The technology will enable users to test themselves as frequently as they wish without concerns of false positives or false negatives. Testing is performed electronically, enabling results to be transmitted to the cloud through a user's smartphone. Businesses, governments and organizations can remotely monitor individual test results in real time for employees, customers and visitors.

"As testing moves to the forefront of the pandemic, these electronic sensors become a gamechanger for businesses, governments, health care organizations and individuals," said Greg Hummer, M.D., CEO and cofounder. "As COVID subsides, we will advance this technology to rapidly detect other pathogens, such as Influenza, Lyme disease and HIV."

To take the test, users place a small saliva sample into a test cartridge about the size of a business card. The cartridge slides onto a reusable handheld reader device, which is slightly larger. Sensors inside the test cartridge fire electrical signals through the saliva, and proprietary algorithms measure the current to determine the presence of the virus.

To see test results in action, visit https://youtu.be/Wmujw0ns6-Q

Unlike a chemical PCR test, the Check4™ device requires no amplification (reagents) or lab work. The test can be taken anywhere and the results are immediate. Each single-use test cartridge is expected to cost less than $60. The reusable reader is expected to cost about $129. The reusable reader can be used for up to 20,000 tests.

The company is currently seeking FDA approval in conjunction with release of the product in the second quarter. The company is accepting purchase orders from organizations and governments that do not require FDA approval.

About IdentifySensors Biologics

IdentifySensors Biologics is a Cleveland-based nanotechnology company focused on developing real-time pathogen detection capabilities. The technology has expanded into multiple industries and applications, such as pathogen diagnostics and testing for contamination in the world's food supply chain. Visit www.identifysensors.com

