Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to Become "Future Builder" Beyond the World's Best Shipbuilder

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has grown into the world's biggest shipbuilder for the past 50 years. Now, it will become a "Future Builder," creating new values for humankind."

Kisun Chung, CEO of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, makes a presentation about the Group's future vision

Kisun Chung, CEO of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, presented "Future Builder" as the Group's future vision during a press conference at CES 2022, the world's biggest tech show, officially started at Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2022.

HHI Group hosted a press conference for international press as well as Korean journalists at its exhibition booth located at LVCC's West Hall on January 5.

At the press conference, CEO Chung said, "I am proud of the past 50 years of HHI Group, which has laid the groundwork for the growth of the world. In the next 50 years, we will become the world's best "Future Builder" and create new growth that is more sustainable, smarter, and more inclusive, something we have never seen before."

CEO Chung's presentation was followed by the presentations about the visions and goals related to "Future Builder" by Hyogyeong Joo, Engineer of Avikus; Sungjoon Kim, Head of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) 's Advanced Research Center; and Michael Ryu, Chief Strategy Officer of Clue Insights, Hyundai Doosan Infracore's AI solutions provider.

HHI Group introduced Avikus' autonomous navigation technology, liquid hydrogen transport and propulsion system technology, and intelligent robotics and solution technology as the Group's innovative technologies that will lead the three core businesses of shipbuilding & offshore engineering, energy, and industrial machinery in the future.

Engineer Joo introduced Avikus' autonomous navigation technology as a core technology that can reduce the possibility of marine accidents and dramatically change maritime logistics and marine resource development. She said, "Avikus plans to have the world's first self-driving, massive-scale transoceanic voyage by the first quarter of this year. Our mission is to enable fully autonomous navigation to create the safest and most intelligent ships."

Sungjoon Kim, Head of KSOE's Advanced Research Center, presented the maritime hydrogen value chain as a solution to the energy crisis and climate change. He suggested the green hydrogen production technology and liquid hydrogen carrier as core technologies that will increase the possibility of the marine hydrogen business, announcing that HHI Group plans to build a 100MW green hydrogen production plant and develop the world's first 20,000 cubic meter hydrogen carrier by 2025.

Michael Ryu of Clue Insights, a developer of big data-based equipment management solutions for HHI Group, showed the safe and efficient construction site of the future to be realized by the intelligent robotics technology. Hyundai Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment are planning to commercialize smart construction robots and related platform services by 2025 with the goal of realizing unmanned construction sites. Hyundai Robotics is also planning to launch service robots for various fields including food and beverage, and quarantine, which will make human life safer and more abundant utilizing the technologies accumulated in the industrial robot field.

An official from the Group said, "We are demonstrating HHI Group's technological capabilities and future vision in the arena of technological innovation of global companies. While looking at the technology trends of global companies, we will actively seek opportunities for business partnership with them."

Meanwhile, HHI Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Palantir Technologies, a global leader in big data analytics, on January 4, to build a big data platform for its core businesses such as shipbuilding and offshore engineering.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group