Decisions Acquires Process Diamond, Launches First Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Platform

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, the global automation standard for America's greatest brands, has announced the acquisition of Process Diamond and launch of the first Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) platform.

Building upon the Decisions process automation platform used by Fortune 2000 financial services and healthcare companies, Process Diamond offers data-driven process mining capabilities for analyzing and elevating business processes. Together, this complete platform helps people unleash their individual and collective intellects on real-world problems, challenges, and opportunities. With the acquisition of Process Diamond, Decisions re-invents the automation space and launches the first IPA platform.

The rise of digital natives like Dave, SoFi, Chime, Root, and Olive is unencumbered by legacy systems and infrastructure. Sharpened by the shock of COVID-19, a new CEO imperative has emerged to react quickly, if not instantly, to abrupt changes in their markets and the world. Ancient customer models, fragile technology, and manual work are barriers to fixing the customer experience, modernizing legacy systems, and automating anything and everything in the business.

Meeting the CEO's call to action, CIOs and business leaders demand a new way forward to analyze, automate, execute, and elevate their business processes; to quickly design, build, deliver, and empower people with solutions; and to write applications, create automations, and build robots to fix the customer experience, modernize legacy systems, and automate anything and everything. With automation needs exploding and programmer shortages accelerating, an IPA platform enables business people, analysts, and information technology professionals alike. Unlike traditional programming and disparate sets of systems, IPA gives no-coders, low-coders, and pro-coders one common platform across the enterprise.

"CEOs are driven to unlock growth, accelerate profitability, and grow their brands," said Bob Irwin, Decisions CEO. "They want tools to help their teams go faster, react quicker, and get in front of market opportunities. Old ways, brittle applications, and labor-intensive processes thwart this agenda. An IPA platform is the answer." Irwin continued, "Today's solutions fail the CEO standard. Combining Decisions and Process Diamond gives people the tool they need – the first IPA platform – to apply their experience and expertise and make the world a better place."

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA)

A complete IPA platform meets exacting specifications. It includes a rules engine, workflow manager, and mining agents; includes user-designed forms, reports, and dashboards, and includes visual designers, rich integration capabilities, and a cloud-native foundation. With the aid of visual designers, businesspeople, analysts, and information technology professionals – no-coders, low-coders, and pro-coders – use an IPA platform to:

create rules, automate workflows, and examine their business processes

design forms, reports, and dashboards

develop integrations

They write applications, create automations, and build robots to:

fix the customer experience

modernize legacy systems

automate anything and everything in the business

"Decisions is a complete solution," said Heath Oderman, co-founder and chief technology officer. "The IPA reference architecture is our goal. Even as we lead the industry path forward, we are not yet there. We get closer with every release, and will get there first."

Combining the Decisions process automation product with the Process Diamond process mining product creates the first IPA platform. Process Diamond fortifies the Decisions IPA platform with mining agents, gives customers even more confidence to attack the whole automation portfolio, extends Decisions' lead in addressing the entire automation development process, and lets customers analyze, automate, execute, and elevate their business processes and their business. The Decisions IPA platform realizes the CEO dream by fixing the customer experience, modernizing legacy systems, and automating anything and everything in the business to unlock growth, accelerate profitability, and grow their brands.

About Decisions

Decisions, one complete solution for all automation needs, is the global automation standard for Fortune 2000 financial services and healthcare companies in America. Customers use the Decisions intelligent process automation (IPA) platform to write applications, create automations, and build robots to fix the customer experience, modernize legacy applications, and automate anything and everything in their business. Customers use the Decisions Tomato application for lending management and Pear application for clinical trials enrollment. Whether writing their own applications, automations, or robots or using those written by Decisions' experts, Decisions is the global automation standard for America's greatest brands. Visit Decisions.com to learn more.

