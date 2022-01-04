Skanska divests office portfolio in Wroclaw and Krakow, Poland, for about EUR 128M, about SEK 1.3 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested a portfolio of two office projects in Wroclaw and Krakow, Poland, for EUR 128M, about SEK 1.3 billion. The buyer is Stena Real Estate BV. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the first quarter of 2022. The transfer of the properties is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

The transaction includes the first phase of the Centrum Południe project in Wroclaw, which consists of two joint office buildings, along with the last office building in the High5ive complex in Krakow. The leasable area in the transaction comprises of approximately 28,200 square meters in Centrum Południe, which is 69.5 percent leased, and about 11,200 square meters in High5ive, which is 99 percent leased.

The projects are designed and built in line with ESG principles, which demonstrates Skanska's commitment towards today's business, environmental and social needs. Both projects are developed according to the highest standards and are expected to be the first WELL Core & Shell certified Skanska office buildings in Krakow and Wroclaw. Centrum Południe phase 1 has already received the LEED Platinum and Building without Barriers certificates, and the High5ive building is expected to obtain the same certificates following its completion.

The first phase of Centrum Południe was completed in the third quarter of 2020, and the last building of High5ive is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.

