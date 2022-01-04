New Property Tax Lender Johnson & Starr Focused on Saving Homes

AUSTIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Starr is proud to now be making property tax loans in the state of Texas. Run by one of the most experienced teams in the industry, Johnson & Starr has a mission of keeping Texans in their homes through partnership and education.

Johnson and Starr - Loans That Save Homes

"Our commitment to serving our clients is unwavering. Each of our employees has nearly a decade of experience protecting Texans who need help with high property tax bills," said Nikolaos Stavros, CEO. "We are proud to offer payment plans that fit the needs of our clients, competitive terms, and our one-of-a-kind 'Life Happens' package of loan advantages."

Johnson & Starr is also thrilled to announce the acquisition of Texas Tax Solution, a company offering property tax solutions in the state for many years.

"The purchase of Texas Tax Solution allows Johnson & Starr even greater reach across Texas and strengthens our mission of keeping people in their homes even through economic hardship," said Andy Cahill, President. "Our goal is to provide all customers the financial support and flexibility they need and the peace of mind that comes with it."

Johnson & Starr plans to continue expanding throughout Texas via direct lending, acquisition of existing lenders, and purchases of existing loan portfolios. The company's philosophy of doing what is right for the customer using innovative approaches extends to partners as well, and company leadership welcomes conversations about partnership opportunities. For more information, please contact Nik Stavros at (737) 295-4316.

About Johnson & Starr

Johnson & Starr proudly serves Texas and Texans by providing property tax loans that save homes. The Austin-based company offers property owners fair, flexible, and easy to understand loans that relieve the stress of burdensome past-due property tax bills. Johnson & Starr is dedicated to Texas homeowners and provides services to a variety of commercial property tax clients as well. Founded by experienced property tax experts with a passion for providing peace of mind, Johnson & Starr brings personalized service and compassion to the market. Johnson & Starr is regulated by the state of Texas.



Media Contact: Nikolaos Stavros, CEO

(737) 295-4316

nik@johnsonandstarr.com

http://www.johnsonandstarr.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson & Starr