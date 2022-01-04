Gamers Compete for $50,000 in Prizes and Bragging Rights in "Xfinity City Series," Launching January 2022 in Five Northeast Cities

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Control today welcomed gamers in five northeastern U.S. cities to compete in the "Xfinity City Series," powered by Xfinity, the nation's largest gigabit internet provider and featuring "Fortnite," "Rocket League," and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate." With $50,000 in total prize giveaways and the title of the "City's Best Gamer" on the line, gamers in Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Washington, DC can register for the monthly events by visiting https://www.missioncontrol.gg/xfinitycityseries



Starting January 4th, 2022, each month-long event will welcome players to compete in four regular-season games per title, with finalists then battling in a series of playoffs. "Fortnite" and "Rocket League" event winners will take home a Playstation 5 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate champs will earn a Nintendo Switch (OLED Model). All monthly event winners will also receive a custom controller with their respective console. Participants will earn digital brag badges to share their rank and involvement on social media.

"Today's gamers require the speed, personalized tools and controls, and advanced cybersecurity protection that Xfinity is uniquely suited to offer, including faster-than-Gig speeds over WiFi," said Megan Wallace, Vice President of Marketing for Comcast's Northeast Division. "We're thrilled to welcome gamers as they put their skills to the test and can't wait to celebrate each city's best."

Since 2015, Comcast has powered the gaming industry through the development of talent and support of world-renowned tournaments including partnerships with Twitch, G4, Overwatch League, Philadelphia Fusion, and Nerd Street Gamers, as well as sponsorship of a number of high-profile streamers and content creators like Bugha, BasicallyIDoWrk, and iamBrandon.

In recent years, the video game market has exploded to reflect two-thirds of the country's population, with 227 million individuals in the U.S. self-identifying as gamers. For many of those players, however, finding a community to play with can be difficult. Mission Control provides gamers with the structured play they're looking for in a safe and friendly environment.

"Recreational gaming should be about community," said Austin Smith, CEO of Mission Control. "Similar to a summer softball or intramural volleyball league, we're committed to helping brands create communities where gamers could connect in an engaging way while competing in their favorite games alongside friends."

By logging onto the Mission Control app, "Xfinity City Series" players can register for community activities, review their schedules, find match instructions, follow their performances, and chat with league-wide rivals.

For more information on the "Xfinity City Series," visit https://www.missioncontrol.gg/xfinitycityseries or contact the media representative above.

About Mission Control:

Mission Control helps brands gather and grow gamer communities around recreational play. With Mission Control's community-building platform, organizers host social-first leagues like summer softball or intramural volleyball, but for "FIFA," "Fortnite," and other popular gaming titles. The Mission Control app empowers gamers to team up with friends, manage schedules, and track their performance while persistently engaging in the client's community. Headquartered in St. Louis, the seed-funded startup has gathered 300-plus communities on behalf of major clients like GameStop, Cinemark, Comcast, and the University of Kentucky. With 227 million players or two-thirds of the U.S. population self-identifying as gamers, Mission Control is defining how modern communities are built, nurtured, and mobilized online.

