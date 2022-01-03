New Book by Capital Health Cancer Specialists Looks at Cutting-Edge Care Options Dr. Cataldo Doria and Dr. Jason Rogart present a collection of expert guidance for health care professionals specializing in cancers of the liver, pancreas, and biliary tract.

HOPEWELL, N.J, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pancreatic cancer is responsible for the third most cancer deaths in the United States, and the incidence of hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) cancers—or cancers of the liver, pancreas, and biliary tract—is steadily increasing. Addressing the need for a comprehensive resource to guide cancer care providers in the diagnosis and treatment of these challenging and complex diseases, Dr. Cataldo Doria, director of Capital Health Cancer Center and a hepato-pancreato-biliary surgeon and Dr. Jason Rogart, director of Interventional Gastroenterology and Therapeutic Endoscopy at Capital Health, present Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Malignancies: Diagnosis and Treatment in the 21st Century. Edited by Drs. Doria and Rogart and published by Springer, a leading international publisher in medical textbooks, the book offers expert summaries of current knowledge of HPB cancers from leaders in their respective fields.

Cataldo Doria, M.D.

"Patients with hepato-pancreato-biliary malignancies face enormous challenges that require a multidisciplinary team of providers to manage their care from diagnosis through treatment," said Dr. Cataldo Doria. "We're excited to bring the collective experience of many talented clinicians to national and international audiences and help cancer care providers near and far develop treatment plans that give their patients the best possible outcomes."

"Up until now, there have been few comprehensive resources available in the field of hepato-pancreato-biliary cancers to help providers raise their level of practical and clinical care," said Dr. Rogart. "The extraordinary material we've assembled showcases the latest diagnostic and therapeutic tools that are available in a succinct and practical manner. It is our hope that the book will become an invaluable clinical resource for all members of the multidisciplinary teams who provide care for patients with HPB malignancies."

Dr. Cataldo Doria is an internationally renowned hepato-pancreato-biliary surgeon who specializes in the treatment of patients with cancer of the liver, pancreas, and bile duct. As medical director of the Capital Health Cancer Center, Dr. Doria oversees clinical operations including disease-specific clinical performance groups, clinical research, and cancer care advancements to ensure widespread access to the best possible patient care and outcomes. As a surgeon, he has pioneered new techniques for hepato-pancreato-biliary conditions that were once considered untreatable and helped develop and introduce a number of innovative procedures to treat cancer patients that were not previously available, including bloodless liver surgery, liver auto-transplantation and robotic-assisted hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery.

Dr. Jason Rogart is director of Interventional Gastroenterology and Therapeutic Endoscopy at Capital Health, where he performs the latest and most advanced procedures for the testing and non-surgical treatment of digestive disorders and cancers, including (but not limited to) endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), and advanced endoscopic imaging. Board certified in gastroenterology, Dr. Rogart also holds academic appointments at Rutgers—Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and has published numerous original research articles and chapters in various national and international journals and resource textbooks.

Capital Health Cancer Center, located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts. For more information about Capital Health Cancer Center, visit capitalhealth.org/cancer.

Jason Rogart, M.D.

