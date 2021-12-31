ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Robinhood Markets, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Robinhood Markets, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering").

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman )

All investors who purchased the shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Robinhood Markets, Inc., you may, no later than February 15, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Robinhood Markets, Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

On or about July 30, 2021, Robinhood conducted its IPO, offering 55 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $38 per share.

On October 26, 2021, after the markets closed, Robinhood released its third quarter financial results, revealing that its total net revenue had missed analyst estimates by nearly $73 million. The company also disclosed that transaction based revenue from cryptocurrency trading, which had earned $233 million in the second quarter before the IPO, had decreased to $51 million in the third quarter.

On this news, Robinhood's stock fell $4.14, or 10%, to close at $35.44 per share on October 27, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 8, 2021, after the markets closed, Robinhood revealed that it had suffered a "data security incident" on November 3, 2021, in which an unauthorized third party had gained access to email addresses for approximately five million users and full names of around two million users – nearly 40% of Robinhood's users.

On this news, Robinhood's stock declined $3.49, or 9%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $34.49 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.



Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP