Upsie Partners With AAA Colorado This mutually beneficial relationship provides better protection for you, your car and your electronics

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsie, a consumer warranty startup for purchasing product warranties, announced a new partnership with AAA. Over 61 million members trust AAA to take care of their car, and now they can trust Upsie to protect their electronics and appliances.

AAA members save an extra 15% on all Upsie warranty plans to stay protected from life's uh-oh's.

AAA members save an extra 15% on all Upsie warranty plans to stay protected from life's uh-oh's. Upsie customers save $15 on their first AAA Colorado membership.

"We are so excited to announce our partnership with AAA!" says Clarence Bethea, Founder and CEO of Upsie. "We're champions for our customers and know that AAA is, too. Our unique offerings and quick service compliment each other perfectly."

"For more than 100 years, Coloradans have known they could turn to AAA for safety, security, and peace of mind," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA. "Our legacy is why we're so excited to partner with Upsie. Their warranties fit that bill, and we're confident they're going to take great care of our members – whether they're at home, on the road, or traveling the country."

About Upsie

Upsie was created in 2015 when CEO and founder Clarence Bethea discovered the inefficiencies in the warranty industry. The Upsie mission is to make warranties affordable, simple and easy-to-use. From smartphones, to appliances, to gaming consoles, Upsie protects thousands of devices. Anyone can purchase product warranties on the Upsie website or mobile app, where warranty information is stored and can be easily accessed. For more information on Upsie, please visit upsie.com .

About AAA

For more than 115 years, AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Today, they provide more than 61 million members with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services. They have more than 1,000 branch offices across North America to easily service members. Members also benefit from discounts at more than 100,000 places across North America. To learn more, please visit aaa.com .

