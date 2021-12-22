GRECIAN DELIGHT | KRONOS FOODS ANNOUNCES SALE OF DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS TO CHRIST PANOS FOODS CORPORATION

ELK GROVE VILLAGE Ill., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods (a World Food Holdings company) announced that it sold its distribution business for an undisclosed amount to Christ Panos Foods, a family-owned broadline foodservice distributor located in Itasca, Illinois.

https://gdkfoods.com

"This transaction marks an important step in the Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods strategic growth initiative. We are keenly focused on offering best-in-class service to our customers. By selling our distribution services business, we are further strengthening our position as the industry's premier manufacturer of Greek and Mediterranean foods," said Peter Parthenis, Jr., CEO of Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods.

Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods and Christ Panos Foods have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship, sharing a passion for Greek culture and values, high-quality foods, customer service and seamless transactions.

"We believe we've selected the best partner in Christ Panos Foods," Mr. Parthenis said. "We are happy to partner with a family-owned business that's focused on distribution and service. Together we believe this will best serve our customers in Illinois and the surrounding area."

Christ Panos Foods is dedicated to unparalleled customer service, quality products and detailed attention to food safety. From its humble beginnings to the prominent broadline foodservice distributor it is today, Christ Panos Foods has been dedicated to servicing local establishments and regional chains since 1975.

"Christ Panos Foods has a long history and excellent reputation for serving the Chicagoland and Midwest foodservice industry and we look forward to extending our capabilities through this acquisition," said Sam Panos, CEO of Christ Panos Foods.

About Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods

Grecian Delight |Kronos Foods is a leading provider of authentic Mediterranean Foods, including gyros, specialty meats, pitas, flatbreads, tzatziki, hummus, spreads, falafel, ready-to-eat proteins, plant-based proteins, and value-added bakery products. Product offerings can be found via foodservice and retail industries through the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gdkfoods.com

About Christ Panos Foods

Christ Panos Foods is a family-owned broadline foodservice distributor that delivers quality, exclusive and national brands to local establishments and regional chains in Illinois and the surrounding states. As a respected member of UniPro Foodservice, Christ Panos Foods has strong purchasing opportunities and buying power, coupled with close customer relationships and a personal touch that's valued in the foodservice industry.

Media Contact:

Peter Parthenis Jr.

800 621 4387

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods