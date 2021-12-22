Everly Health Enables Over 45 Million COVID-19 Tests for Americans

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everly Health, the digital health company at the forefront of the virtual diagnostics-driven care industry, today announced the addition of the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test to its suite of COVID-19 tests as the company reaches a major milestone: 45 million COVID-19 tests enabled since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to offering access to FDA-authorized at-home COVID tests through its flagship consumer brand Everlywell, the company's enterprise division Everly Health Solutions has helped millions of Americans get tested for COVID-19 through partnerships with health plans, universities, public health departments, national pharmacy chains and retailers, and employers ranging from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.

"Our national infrastructure helped us become a digital first responder when the pandemic began and we continue to help organizations operate more safely during a time when health and safety are paramount," said Julia Cheek, CEO and Founder of Everly Health. "Through these efforts, I'm proud to share that Everly Health has enabled nearly 45 million COVID tests since the beginning of the pandemic."

By combining the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test and associated Scanwell app with Everly Health Solutions' proprietary Lens tool, organizations have the ability to deploy rapid tests and securely view individuals' test results. The digital platform also handles reporting of required data to state and county public health authorities across many test options, including PCR and rapid antigen tests.

Participating enterprise clients who receive tests through Everly Health Solutions' platform will receive best-in-class virtual care when members test positive for COVID, including access to treatment such as monoclonal antibody therapy as available, and oral antivirals when authorized by the FDA.

"Our end-to-end digital solution helps organizations manage the complete COVID-19 testing process, from testing to telehealth to treatment, all powered by our HIPAA-compliant, easy-to-use platform," added Bill Paquin, EVP and General Manager of Everly Health Solutions. "The quality and seamlessness of our solutions are the reason why organizations rely on Everly Health Solutions to drive testing and telehealth member programs to combat some of the nation's deadliest diseases, including colon cancer, diabetes, kidney disease -- and now, COVID-19."

Interested parties can visit everlyhealthsolutions.com to learn more.

About Everly Health

Everly Health's mission is to deliver better care for better health by providing modern, diagnostics-driven care. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Everly Health is parent company to the following brands: Everlywell, which is focused on providing consumers access to convenient and affordable lab testing; Natalist, the women's health brand offering conception and pregnancy essentials with a net-zero plastic footprint; and Everly Health Solutions, which offers industry stakeholders a set of solutions -- from technology enablement to logistics, compliance, and clinical expertise -- that provides a seamless infrastructure to scale high-quality, people-focused care, starting with diagnostics. The company also operates a 50-state clinician network to provide telehealth services for a wide range of clients, including many of the largest health plans in the nation.

About Everly Health Solutions

Everly Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Everly Health, is a virtual care provider that uses advanced diagnostics and telehealth to improve early detection and prevention of disease. Our solutions provide the clinical, legal, and technological framework to facilitate population-scale testing across key healthcare markets in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. We believe that empowering people with convenient access to clinically actionable testing has the power to change lives, improve outcomes, and create a healthier world. To learn more about Everly Health Solutions, please visit everlyhealthsolutions.com.

The BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of IVDs for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

