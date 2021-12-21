Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Donates 200 Toys for Christmas to Toys for Tots Presettlement funding company also announces gift card promotion for all funding clients throughout December and a food drive planned for New Year's Eve

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, is proud to announce a successful 2021 season of giving. The funding company went all-out this year for local charities, teaming up with renowned 501(c) organization Donate-A-Toy in partnership with Toys for Tots to jointly contribute over 200 gifts for needy children this Christmas. Donate-A-Toy's outreach program enlists local businesses in order to further their contributions by matching every donation they receive. For companies, it's a great way to give back to their communities. For the kids… it's simply a happy Christmas. The giving spirit will continue into the New Year, as Legal-Bay's canned food drive is already underway.

Additionally, Legal-Bay is providing all of their direct funding clients a free gift card during the month of December. Time is obviously limited, so clients that want to be eligible for the gift card should apply for lawsuit funding immediately.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "We're thrilled to help so many people have a great holiday season. From our partnership with Donate-A-Toy to providing free gift cards to our direct funding clients, we are grateful to have been given so many ways to thank our customers and our community."

If you're involved in an active lawsuit and need a loan against your impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free 877.571.0405.

At this time of year, a perilous financial situation can make parents feel particularly vulnerable. People in need of extra money for holiday shopping or travel-related expenses may find themselves even more strapped for cash just when they need it most. Legal-Bay's lawsuit funding programs may be able to help.

Legal-Bay funds all types of lawsuits including car accidents, premise liability, personal injury, and more. Their presettlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

