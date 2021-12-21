Invitation to Alfa Laval's fourth-quarter conference call

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release fourth-quarter earnings on February 2nd 2022 at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 10.00 am CET.

To join the telephone conference - hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde - sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin, and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe

Phone: +46 46 36 65 26

Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

