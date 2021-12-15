Trinity Capital Inc. Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading specialty lending company that provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies backed by technology banks, venture capital and private equity firms, today announced two appointments to its Board of Directors (the "Board") effective December 7, 2021. Experienced executives Richard Hamada and Irma Lockridge will join the Board, filling vacancies created by the retirement of Richard Ward and Edmund Zito, also effective December 7, 2021.

"I would like to thank Rich and Ed for their years of service and contributions to the Board. Both were instrumental and helpful as Trinity moved from a Private Fund Manager to a publicly traded Business Development Corporation (BDC). We extend our gratitude and our best wishes to both of them," said Steven Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "I'm thrilled to welcome Rick and Irma to the Board during this pivotal time of growth for Trinity as a public company. Both bring highly relevant domain expertise and will be an immediate value add to our Board as we continue in our goal to become the financing partner of choice to growth-stage companies. They will play an important role in helping us execute our strategic plan, and I'm looking forward to working with them as we move forward."

Mr. Hamada previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), an electronic components distributor, from July 2011 until July 2016. His experience managing a public company and building a world-class sales operation will bring helpful expertise to the Board. Since 2014, he has served on the board of directors of Keysight Technologies, Inc. Mr. Hamada will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Lockridge currently serves as the Chief People and Systems Officer for CoorsTek, Inc., a technical ceramics manufacturer, and brings valuable expertise in the areas of talent acquisition, scaling business processes for growth and strategic planning. She previously served as V.P. of Human Resources for two public companies, and she currently serves on the boards of the Denver Scholarship Foundation and the American Cancer Society. Ms. Lockridge will serve as the chair of the Nominating Committee.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, financial markets, our business, our portfolio companies and our industry. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

