'Tis the Season to Give and Chill! Smirnoff ICE and Luxury Brand Cremsiffino are Releasing a Limited-Edition, One-of-a-Kind Coffee Table Book with a Twist Whether they've been naughty or nICE, adults 21+ on your list deserve some ICE!

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for last-minute holiday gifting needs, Smirnoff ICE once again teams up with luxury home goods brand, Cremsiffino, to create the perfect gift that combines luxury with a serving of spICE this holiday season. The new, limited-edition coffee table book captures the opulent and high-fashion story of The House of Cremsiffino and is packed with a nICE surprise for those adults on your gift list.

With The House of Cremsiffino, Smirnoff Ice has created the ultimate holiday present this holiday season. (PRNewsfoto/SMIRNOFF)

The namesake of a renowned fashion house, The House of Cremsiffino, is what everyone 21+ needs this holiday season to spice up living rooms and festive celebrations. Guaranteed to be a crowd favorite at holiday gatherings, White Elephant gift exchanges or virtual and in-person office parties, The House of Cremsiffino is the gift that keeps on giving because you never know what surprises await you between its pages.

But in all actuality, "Cremsiffino," doesn't really exist. It's an anagram for Smirnoff ICE – and discreetly hidden between the beautifully bound coffee table book is a secret compartment containing a refreshing tasting bottle of Smirnoff ICE for cheeky gift-giving moments.

"Smirnoff ICE is a brand that is known for being unexpected and fun, and this year's House of Cremsiffino Book leans right into our lighthearted spirit appropriately," said Lisa Lee, Smirnoff ICE Brand Director. "The holidays are about celebrating responsibly with friends and family and The House of Cremsiffino will be the perfect gift bringing some hilarity to coffee tables and party conversations this holiday season."

Known for mischievous fun, Smirnoff ICE continues to spread joy and surprises with Cremsiffino during the holidays. This is the third year the brand has playfully tricked consumers 21+ by artfully gifting Smirnoff ICE disguised as the fictitious luxury home goods brand.

Beginning today, adults of legal drinking age across the U.S. (where legally permissible) can visit houseofcremsiffino.com to purchase The House of Cremsiffino for just $10. As an extra surprise, the first 100 orders will receive their coffee table book for JUST $1. Upon delivery, gift-givers can select their favorite flavor of Smirnoff ICE, refrigerate until chilled and then easily pop in the hidden compartment to enjoy responsibly. Quantities are limited and only available while supplies last.

Smirnoff has something for everyone 21+ this holiday season with a range of festive cocktails and products at Smirnoff.com, including the limited-edition Smirnoff Peppermint Twist flavored spirit with specialty "scratch and sniff" packaging. The brand is also releasing the new Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White & Merry pack, a limited-time-only offering that transforms the summertime essential Smirnoff Red, White & Berry offering into a drink perfect for holiday celebrations everywhere. Decorated in a seasonally-inspired red, white and gold can, the new flavor perfectly combines cranberry, black cherry and blood orange!

Whether you're planning to celebrate in-person with family and friends or virtually on the couch in your bathrobe, please be sure to drink responsibly and stay safe this holiday season.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864 serving as a catalyst to revolutionizing drinking culture across generations from inventing the Moscow Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Anastasi

DIAGEO

nicole.anastasi@diageo.com

704-796-9992

TAYLOR

Smirnoff@taylorstrategy.com

As an extra surprise, the first 100 orders for House of Cremsiffino will receive their coffee table book for JUST $1!

Whether they’ve been naughty or nICE, adults 21+ on your list deserve some ICE! Beginning today, people can visit HouseOfCremsiffino.com to purchase the gift of the season for just $10.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smirnoff