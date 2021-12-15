SQream acquires Panoply to expand its offering and forge the leading powerhouse of next-generation data analytics platforms

With Panoply, a cloud data platform, SQream will expand its cloud offering to provide business leaders of any organization with flexible data analytics, offering the fastest Total Time To Insight (TTTI) and Peta-scale future readiness.

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream Technologies ( https://sqream.com/ ), the leading GPU-based data analytics platform, announced today it will acquire Panoply (www.panoply.io), a no-code cloud data platform, to expand its cloud offering. Together, the companies will become the leading powerhouse in future-ready data analytics platforms, offering the most scalable and easy-to-use hybrid data platform in the industry and powering high-scale hybrid environments (cloud, edge and on-premise).

SQream will leverage its portfolio of SaaS cloud offerings to provide business leaders with the ability to generate insights from any data environment – so they can innovate faster, increase revenue and reduce risk in their digital transformation process. Panoply's no-code ELT and data warehouse management services will be integrated in SQream's fast hybrid analytics platform. This will simplify the transition for companies who are looking to transform their on-premise data environments to hybrid or full cloud environments and will allow cloud-first companies to scale with ease as their data needs mature.

Panoply will add hunderds of customers to SQream's lucrative enterprise customer base, and all its employees will join SQream to build a 160+ team with an ambitious growth plan to expand in all areas, from sales and marketing to engineering, in order to meet demand for the company's services. The exponential growth of SQream is expected to accelerate even more with Panoply, by providing increased support and product development for a larger range of customers.

Ami Gal, Co-founder and SQream CEO said: "This is a significant step towards implementing SQream's vision to provide our customers with the fastest data analytics platform in the industry, at any scale of data for multi-size enterprises, and in any environment - Cloud, On Prem and On the Edge. With Panoply's acquisition, we are combining SQream, GPU-powered, cutting-edge technology with Panoply's phenomenal ease of use and seamless integration and onboarding. This is a huge milestone on our journey to provide the world with the new category of analytics platform that is ready for tomorrow's data challenges. I'm excited to welcome Yaniv and the Panoply team to SQream's family as we join forces to forge a world-class data analytics talent powerhouse. I am confident that the synergy between the two companies, the technologies, the founders and the teams, will yield great value to our customers as well as professional and personal development opportunities for Panoply and SQream teams."

Yaniv Leven, Co-founder and CEO of Panoply said: "Since our inception we've taken a different approach to cloud analytics. We've made it our mission to transform the focus of cloud architecture from data-centric to information-centric, by focusing on the insights you can gain from your data, rather than just the technical process of moving and storing it. SQream's focus on driving fast data insights echoes this mission. The synergy between SQream and Panoply holds great promise for data practitioners as it expands Panoply's reach to a wider audience and provides Panoply's advantages of automation, no-code, and simplicity to larger and larger organizations."

About SQream

SQream provides an analytics platform that minimizes Total Time to Insights (TTTI) for time-sensitive data at any scale, on-cloud, on-prem and on-edge. Designed for the new category of tera-to-peta-scale data, the GPU-powered platform enables enterprises to rapidly ingest and analyze their growing data – providing full-picture visibility for improved customer experience, operational efficiency, increased revenue, and previously unobtainable business insights. SQream is trusted by a growing number of leading global large-scale enterprises.

About Panoply

Panoply is a no-code cloud data platform that makes it easy to sync, store, and access your data. Panoply's easy-to-use, low-maintenance solution unlocks sophisticated analytics without complex data engineering. Key features of the Panoply platform include: Code-free data integrations for seamless syncing; Automated data warehouse configuration; Connections to all major BI and analytical tools; Industry-leading onboarding and support.

