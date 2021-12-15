Safety Smartwatch Device Spacetalk Adventurer Launches in the U.S.

The Australian based company celebrates the launch of the Spacetalk Adventurer, offering children independence and parents peace of mind

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA, www.spacetalkwatch.com), one of the world's leading brands of smartwatches for kids, is pleased to announce its official launch in the United States with its newest device, the Spacetalk Adventurer.

This innovative product combines a cellular 4G phone with a GPS device into a rugged smartwatch for kids. With reassuring safety features such as SOS alerts, Safe Zones, Safe Contact lists, Google Maps powered on-demand GPS location finding, and no-open access to the internet or social media, it's simply a safer phone for kids.

"At Spacetalk, our mission is to help families stay confidently connected," said CEO Mark Fortunatow. "In a world where social media, smartphones, and the like are entering children's lives earlier and earlier, the Spacetalk Adventurer opens the door to a new level of independence, safety, and peace of mind for kids and parents alike."

Parents can manage their child's device and customize its features with Spacetalk's free app, making it even easier to stay connected and ensure children's safety.

"Safety is the pillar Spacetalk and its devices stand on," continues Fortunatow. "Through thorough testing of our products and app, continuous updates on the safety features, and more, it is our goal to provide nothing but the best to our users."

The Spacetalk Adventurer is currently available on SpacetalkWatch.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Bestbuycanada.com for $199.00 (MAP) and works with all US Mobile and Canadian wireless operators except Sprint. The device requires an activated nano-SIM card from your favorite mobile carrier for cellular service.

For more information on Spacetalk and the Spacetalk Adventurer, please visit www.spacetalkwatch.com.

About Spacetalk Ltd.

Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX: SPA) is a global technology provider of secure communication solutions for families to stay connected and protected.

Spacetalk's range of all-in-one smartphone GPS watches for children (Spacetalk Kids and Spacetalk Adventurer) and seniors (Spacetalk Life) are purpose-built with tailored features, design qualities and best practice data encryption, security and privacy technologies, for families to stay confidently connected. Fun, fashionable, secure and technologically advanced, Spacetalk devices deliver confidence for the child and senior wearer, enhanced controls for the guardian, and engaging functionalities for the whole family to stay connected.

The Spacetalk App is designed to provide a family environment for fun, engaging and secure media consumption beyond its device control functionalities for the guardian. Every linked contact – parents, grandparents, extended family members and friends – regardless of whether they are Android or iOS users, can interact with linked Spacetalk devices and each other through the Spacetalk App.

Spacetalk was founded in 2001 and listed on the ASX in 2003 as MGM Wireless Limited, which developed the world's first SMS student absence notification platform for schools and went on to become Australia's most successful school messaging company. On 12 November 2020 the Company changed its name to Spacetalk Ltd.

