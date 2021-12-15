$QTUM ETF, Disruptive Tech Exposure without the Soul Searching

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 has been a momentous year for quantum computing. We saw two quantum companies, Rigetti and IonQ go public and a new UK-US- Australia security pact that acknowledged the centrality of quantum computing. The US's commitment to beating China in this crucial field is evident in the $250bn Bill passed by the Senate in June.

$QTUM The Quantum Computing ETF

December saw the merger of two quantum giants, Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum to form Quantinuum. The combined entity is hoped to rival the legacy tech giants who are also racing towards quantum supremacy.

A recent report published by the Street.com ranked QTUM as one of the top tech ETFs for 2022, beating out all of all of GlobalX's and Ark's suite of ETFs. QTUM's values has risen over 34% so far in 2021, compared to ARKK's being down 22%.

QTUM launched in September 2018 and now has over $170 million in AUM. With 70 holdings and a 0.40% expense ratio, Defiance's QTUM ETF offers diversified yet targeted exposure to a range of top cloud computing, machine learning and quantum computing stocks.

