Monthly Community Food Drive Aims to Defeat Food Insecurity in Houston

Bread of Life Inc.
WHAT: Volunteers from Bread of Life, Inc. distribute meals and non-perishable goods to combat hunger during the holiday season

WHEN: Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to noon

WHERE: St. John's Downtown, 2019 Crawford St. @ Gray St., Houston, TX 77002

WHY: For nearly three decades, Bread of Life, Inc. has worked to eradicate food insecurity, improve health outcomes, and provide resources to the greater Houston community. The nonprofit conducts a contactless drive-thru food and supplies distribution event on the third Saturday of every month. In 2021, volunteers have contributed more than 9,000 hours distributing a total of 189,576 pounds of food and goods valued at more than $1.9 million.

WHO  

  • Pastor Rudy Rasmus, St. John's Downtown Church and Bread of Life, Inc.
  • Beyonce's BeyGood Foundation
  • Jack Dorsey's Start Small LLC
  • Matthew 25 Ministries
  • Chef Chris Williams, Lucille's 1913 Project, will provide hot meals
  • TruCare Pharmacy will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations

VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES 
Fresh food and produce along with household and hygiene products from Procter & Gamble
Distribution of hot meals, non-perishable goods, household and hygiene products while supplies last

About Bread of Life, Inc.

Bread of Life, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization supporting underserved communities in overcoming barriers to improve their quality of life. Our vision is to eradicate food insecurity and prevent homelessness while improving health outcomes in vulnerable communities in Houston, as well as providing the fundamental human needs of love, hope, dignity and belonging. For more information, visit https://breadoflifeinc.org.

