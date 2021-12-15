InventHelp Inventor Develops Healthy Heat (JKN-248)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was thinking of ways to eat healthier food without using a microwave," said an inventor from Jackson, Miss. "This inspired me to develop a novel means of reheating items employing a slow cooker."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the SLOW COOKER INSERTS to effectively reheat foods without their becoming dry or losing their flavor or texture. This invention may save valuable time and energy while preventing food from being wasted. Additionally, it could be simple, cost-effective and provides a healthier alternative to using a microwave.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKN-248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp