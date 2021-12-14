WILLIAM SHATNER JOINS LEGION M ADVISORY BOARD

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legion M, the first fan-owned entertainment studio, has announced the appointment of William Shatner to their advisory board . Shatner joins the board alongside dozens of other industry luminaries with experience in the art and business of entertainment to further guide Legion M's upcoming slate of projects. Current advisory board members include legendary actor Bill Duke, celebrated film critic Leonard Maltin and Netflix's awards mastermind and VP of Talent Relations Lisa Tabak.

Legion M Logo

After meeting with Legion M executives and learning more about their unique, fan-owned business model, Shatner immediately wanted to learn more. Legion M is rallying their audience into a vibrant and engaged community, giving them a voice in the process, and a stake in the upside to reshape the entertainment industry. An emphasis on the fan community and agency in decision-making is a trait that Shatner and Legion M both share.

"What excites us most about our relationship with Bill is how organically it developed. We met at a comic con where we had an impromptu opportunity to share the Legion M story. Bill responded with a ton of really smart questions which we answered and he agreed to a follow up meeting. The next meeting(s) have been filled with thought provoking and invaluable discussions," said Paul Scanlan, Co-Founder and CEO of Legion M. "Bill's not a paid spokesperson — he's a shareholder of Legion M who genuinely believes in what we're doing."

"I was immediately intrigued by Legion M's fan-owned model, and as I got to know the team and learn about their plans, I just wanted to get involved," said Shatner. "What excites me most about Legion M is their mission to UNITE. I am delighted to be a part of this company."

William Shatner joins the board at an exciting time for Legion M. In August of 2021, Legion M finalized a deal with a major streaming platform for the sale of an animated adult TV series developed by the company which is expected to premiere in 2022/early 2023. While details of the project cannot yet be made public due to contractual terms with the streamer, the sale marks a major milestone in the company's history and a potentially game-changing development for Legion M's profile within the entertainment industry.

Legion M's diversified slate has been expanding dramatically this past year with several new projects in development, including the THE MAN IN THE WHITE VAN starring Sean Astin, audacious heist film DEFIANT (Inspired by the the true life story of Captain Robert Smalls), the animated noir series GHOST OF MANHATTAN, Brian Stavely's epic fantasy series The Emperor's Blades, supernatural crime thriller THE GRAY AREA, stylized Western GIRL WITH NO NAME, adventure thriller THE BOOK, young adult franchise CALCULATED, fantasy travel series DESTINATION FANTASTIC, trippy sci-fi feature JELLY, animated comedy series WTF!.

About Legion M:

Legion M is the world's first fan-owned entertainment company that is revolutionizing the way entertainment is made in Hollywood by uniting a growing fan community of 130,000+ members including 30,000 fan-owners. Through its Fan-Owned business model, Legion M invests in a diverse slate of original projects in various stages of development, including the epic fantasy The Emperor's Blades, comic book and feature film Girl With No Name, and documentary Memory: The Origins of Alien; multiple original television series including Evermor, Airship Cowboys, and Malice; as well as interactive and VR-based projects, including ICONS: Face to Face starring the late Stan Lee and Kevin Smith. Legion M also invests in partner productions, including Kevin Smith's feature film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, as well as the critically acclaimed Colossal, starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, and directed by Nacho Vigalondo, the cult hit Mandy starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Panos Cosmatos, the gritty, hard-edged epic Archenemy starring Joe Manganiello, and Sundance sensation Save Yourselves! which was released by Bleecker Street in fall 2020. Legion M has produced high-profile events honoring some of the industry's biggest names, including the Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre in 2017. To learn more about Legion M and become a member of the Legion for free, visit www.legionm.com .

PUBLICITY CONTACT:

legionm@sunshinesachs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legion M