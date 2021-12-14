Today's Dental Network expands its offering with the addition of a leading Endodontic Practice to its Partnership Network

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Dental Network, LLC ("TDN"), a premier multi-specialty dental practice network and support organization to dental providers in Florida, has officially formed a partnership with Dr. Raul Ortiz and SRQ Endodontics, a leading endodontic dentistry practice in Sarasota, Florida. The addition of Dr. Raul Ortiz' s practice brings endodontic dentistry to its portfolio of specialty services and further enhances TDN's ability to deliver an "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience.

"We were not actively considering a transaction, but after learning more about TDN's unique multi-specialty strategy, its clinician-led operating model and the number of quality provider practices already in the network, we simply could not turn down the opportunity to join the TDN team," commented Dr. Raul Ortiz. "We look forward to partnering with Dr. Krause, and rest of the TDN network to accelerate the growth of SRQ Endodontics and better serve our patients."

According to the U.S. Oral Health Division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, more than 27% of adults and 20% of children have at least one untreated tooth decay and CDC estimates 64.7 million individuals in the United States aged 30 or older have more advanced forms of periodontal disease. This combined with a growing geriatric population, an increasing awareness of dental hygiene, pent-up demand from COVID 19, and innovations and developments in endodontic treatments are expected to drive higher utilization of endodontic services.

"Partnering with a best-in-class endodontic practice led by a top tier provider like Dr. Ortiz, fulfills a key specialty offering for TDN in our Sarasota market," said Dr. Kevin Krause, TDN CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ortiz, Dr. Sierra and their team to our partner network and look forward to helping grow and advance the strong legacy they've established over the years.

ABOUT TODAY'S DENTAL NETWORK

Today's Dental Network is a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization focused on providing complete turnkey practice management outsourcing solutions to a captive network of best-in-class, entrepreneurial, dentist specialists & surgeons across the Southwest Florida region. The company offers a full suite of solutions and services through its centralized business office including IT systems, infrastructure & security, finance and accounting, sales & marketing solutions, human resources, risk management, legal and compliance administration, as well as acquisition and de novo practice expansion support. Today's Dental Network offers a truly integrated community network model with the depth and breadth of services and local geographic coverage to provide a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience.

