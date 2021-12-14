Samsung Biologics and AstraZeneca expand strategic manufacturing partnership to include COVID-19 and cancer therapy

INCHEON, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (207940.KS), the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization, continues its strategic biopharmaceutical manufacturing collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN). The partnership is based on an expanded deal this year in May 2021 which followed the signing of a long-term strategic agreement made in September 2020. Under the agreement, valued at approximately $380 million up from the initial $331 million for the production of drug substance and drug product, Samsung Biologics manufactures AstraZeneca's COVID-19 long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, AZD7442, and will start to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product from next year.

Samsung Biologics and AstraZeneca expand strategic manufacturing partnership to include COVID-19 and cancer therapies

AZD7442 is a combination of two LAABs being developed for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. AZD7442 is the first LAAB to receive an EUA from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for COVID-19 prevention and it has received authorizations from the US, France, Italy, and Bahrain.

AZD7442 has the potential to complement national vaccination programs by providing additional protection for those considered at increased risk of an inadequate response to a COVID-19 vaccine, including people who are immunocompromised, patients on dialysis, oncology patients, those taking medications after an organ transplant or those who are taking immunosuppressive drugs for conditions including multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Pam Cheng, Executive Vice President, Global Operations and IT, AstraZeneca said, "Over the past year Samsung Biologics has been a highly capable and collaborative partner on our novel COVID-19 long-acting antibody combination. We are excited about expanding our work together into cancer immunotherapy and about laying the foundation for continued growth of our collaboration in the years ahead."

"We are delighted to continue expanding our strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca, a valuable partner we have witnessed first-hand to have a strong commitment to saving lives of patients," said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "We will support our clients by bringing innovative solutions to an array of diseases, especially during this time when it is needed the most, and together find ways to expedite the delivery of crucial therapies to the market."

Samsung Biologics has been proactive in accommodating the varying needs of clients including the building of an additional facility, Plant 4, upon completion of which will allow the company to hold the world's largest biomanufacturing capacity of 620,000L, and the addition of a messenger RNA vaccine drug substance (DS) manufacturing suite to the current facility in Songdo, ready for cGMP operations within the earlier part of the year in 2022.

