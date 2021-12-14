Ellucian Celebrates 2021 Partner of the Year Award Winners

RESTON, Va, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the Ellucian Partner of the Year Award winners for 2021. The annual awards program honors Ellucian partners for outstanding contributions to customer success across categories including, Customer First, Ethos Excellence, Innovation Excellence, Rising Star and Sales Excellence.

"The Ellucian partner ecosystem is an incredible community and I'm pleased to recognize this year's Partner of the Year Award winners for their commitment to customers," said John Mullen, SVP, Business Development & Strategic Programs, Ellucian. "We appreciate and applaud the achievements of these recipients and want to also thank all of our partners for their dedication during a truly transformative time for higher education around the world."

The 2021 Ellucian Partner of the Year Award winners are:

Customer First – Softdocs

Softdocs received the Customer First Award for responding quickly to customer needs and delivering creative solutions to evolving challenges. In the face of Covid, higher education institutions needed support to ensure the successful roll-out of programs supporting mandated vaccine requirements. In a matter of days, leveraging Ellucian Ethos integration with Ellucian Banner, Softdocs created an easy-to-use system to gather, store and report student information, paired with training for faculty and staff.

Ethos Excellence – Okta

The Ellucian Ethos platform connects people, processes, and applications across higher education institutions, powering the essential work of colleges and universities. Okta was presented with the 2021 Ethos Excellence award for a new integration that provisions users from Banner into Okta. Okta's Ethos integration leverages Banner products that monitor specific types of account activity based on Banner personas and invokes Okta APIs to either create or update users. The integration also supports provisioning users into groups in Okta. A number of schools and consortiums are currently beta-testing the solution.

Innovation – PeopleAdmin (a PowerSchool company)

PeopleAdmin's PACx connector framework technology leverages Ellucian Ethos to provide real-time connection to Banner and Colleague. Recognized with the Innovation Excellence Award for its creative use of technology, PeopleAdmin drives millions of monthly transactions and surfaces insightful data in real-time, eliminating technology silos and powering more strategic decision-making across institutions.

Rising Star – Coursedog

Having joined the Ellucian Partner Program in March 2020, Coursedog received the Rising Star award for their fast start and tremendous impact in delivering solutions for a growing number of customers. Founded to solve student scheduling issues, Coursedog has evolved into modern academic operations software empowering administrators and faculty to meet their enrollment goals through integrated scheduling, curriculum, catalog, academic reporting, and course demand projection solutions within a single platform.

Sales Excellence - TouchNet

TouchNet is recognized with the Sales Excellence Award highlighting its expertise and sales staff coordination. The team's recent work serves customers across systems centralizing SIS and commerce solutions via a shared technology platform. This partnership resulted in administrative relief and savings in support and resources through a single contract. Together Ellucian and TouchNet successfully demonstrated the benefits and power of the deep integration as a best of breed solution.

Ellucian's partner network is built to support colleges and universities with complementary software and services that help institutions achieve their missions. Ellucian Technology Partners deliver software applications, technology infrastructure, and services that extend, enhance, and integrate with Ellucian's core solutions. With more than 230 partner organizations, including 155 technology partners, Ellucian maintains the largest partner network providing solutions specific to the needs of higher education.

