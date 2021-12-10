WHIRLPOOL BRAND EXPANDING LINEUP, RETAIL AVAILABILITY FOR AWARD-WINNING TOP LOAD WASHER WITH 2 IN 1 REMOVABLE AGITATOR

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool brand today announced the expansion of its Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator to major retailers nationwide, as well as a new white finish on the machine. The industry-first washer launched earlier this year exclusively at Lowe's and in a Chrome Shadow finish. Based on popular consumer response to the first-of-its-kind washing machine, Whirlpool brand is bringing consumers more ways to shop, more colors for any style laundry room and new washers that offer the brand's latest innovations.

Every day, Care. (PRNewsfoto/Whirlpool Brand)

"It has been humbling to see the positive reaction from our consumers and from trusted award programs such as Good Housekeeping , Fast Company , Popular Science and TWICE ," said Shawn Ashby, laundry brand manager, Whirlpool. "Just in time for the holidays, we want to continue making everyday chores easier for all families, and we know that starts with the option to purchase the machine that will best fit their space and lifestyle."

In addition to the Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator that became available in April 2021, Whirlpool brand now offers four new laundry machines with innovative touches for an easy laundry routine:

Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator : Customize loads the way you want. Simply remove the agitator to fit bulky items, pre-wash clothes with a built-in water Faucet and use the Deep Water Wash Option to add more water. : Customize loads the way you want. Simply remove the agitator to fit bulky items, pre-wash clothes with a built-in water Faucet and use the Deep Water Wash Option to add more water.

Whirlpool® Top Load Electric Moisture Sensing Dryer with Steam : Moisture Sensing helps prevent overdrying by stopping the load at just the right time. Easily keep loads on your schedule with the Wrinkle Shield™ Option that continues tumbling for 2.5 hours after the cycle ends. For extra drying time, adjust the Timed Dry cycle based on your needs. : Moisture Sensing helps prevent overdrying by stopping the load at just the right time. Easily keep loads on your schedule with the Wrinkle Shield™ Option that continues tumbling for 2.5 hours after the cycle ends. For extra drying time, adjust the Timed Dry cycle based on your needs.

Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with Pretreat Station : The Pretreat Station allows you to soak, scrub and wash all in one spot with a built-in faucet and pretreat brush for quick, easy access to tools that help you get your pretreat tasks done at once. : The Pretreat Station allows you to soak, scrub and wash all in one spot with a built-in faucet and pretreat brush for quick, easy access to tools that help you get your pretreat tasks done at once.

Whirlpool® Top Load Electric Dryer with Intuitive Controls : Create customized cycles on your large-capacity electric dryer in a few touches for the right fabric care. A dryer sanitize cycle uses higher temperatures to sanitize items like towels, while the Wrinkle Shield™ option helps keep wrinkles from setting into clean clothes. And to save energy, the EcoBoost™ option uses less heat while providing the same great drying performance1. : Create customized cycles on your large-capacity electric dryer in a few touches for the right fabric care. A dryer sanitize cycle uses higher temperatures to sanitize items like towels, while the Wrinkle Shield™ option helps keep wrinkles from setting into clean clothes. And to save energy, the EcoBoost™ option uses less heat while providing the same great drying performance

To learn more about Whirlpool brand's award-winning laundry innovations, visit www.whirlpool.com/laundry .

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

1 Savings may vary by load type

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whirlpool Brand