PINTEC Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) ("PINTEC" or the "Company"), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it received notification from NASDAQ Listing Qualifications ("NASDAQ") on December 9, 2019 that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rules for continued listing on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange as the closing price of the Company's ADSs have been less than US$1 over a consecutive 30-trading-day period.

In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification, being until June 6, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price. In order to regain compliance, the Company's ADSs must have a closing bid price of at least US$1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance during the first notice period of 180 calendar days, or by June 6, 2022, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting from the exchange.

The Company is currently in compliance with all other NASDAQ continued listing standards. The NASDAQ notification does not affect the Company's business operations or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from digital retail lending, digital business lending, robotic process automation, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies and other similar institutions. For more information, please visit ir.pintec.com.

