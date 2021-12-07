Krispy Krunchy Chicken Receives Strategic Growth Investment From Main Post Partners

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Krunchy Chicken ("Krispy Krunchy" or "KKC"), one of the largest branded convenience store foodservice programs in the United States, announced today it has received a strategic growth investment from Main Post Partners, a leading private equity investment firm with deep experience partnering with iconic brands and multi-location foodservice platforms.

Krispy Krunchy was founded in 1989 by Neal Onebane, a convenience store operator in Lafayette, Louisiana who saw an opportunity to bring freshly-made, high-quality food products to the convenience store market. KKC partners with retail operators, primarily within convenience stores, to provide a branded QSR-style foodservice offering in a flexible format. The Krispy Krunchy menu features a proprietary Cajun fried chicken and an assortment of signature sides. Over its 32 year history, KKC has built a cult-like brand with consumers and grown to service over 2,600 retail locations in 48 states.

"We've built and grown the Krispy Krunchy brand over multiple decades by relying on the word-of-mouth marketing and loyalty that develops when consumers are introduced to our highly crave-able Cajun fried chicken. During the next phase of growth, we are excited to partner with Main Post, given their deep experience in the foodservice sector and track record of building enduring consumer brands," said Dan Shapiro, CEO at Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

"We are very excited to partner with Dan, the Krispy Krunchy team, and a brand that has struck a chord with its avid customer base. The scale and success of KKC is very impressive, but we see a substantial opportunity to further unlock the brand's potential and grow awareness of Krispy Krunchy's crave-able, convenient products," said Aaron Garcia, Principal at Main Post Partners.

Jeff Mills and Sean Honey, Co-Managing Partners at Main Post Partners, said, "Our partnership with KKC aligns with our strategy of investing in high-growth, cult-following consumer businesses, particularly in first institutional capital situations. Our experience partnering with and scaling foodservice concepts, such as Jimmy John's and Flynn Restaurant Group, provide invaluable resources which we will bring to bear with KKC."

Brookline Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor and Katten Muchin Rosenman served as the exclusive legal advisor to Krispy Krunchy Chicken; Davis Wright Tremaine served as exclusive legal advisor to Main Post Partners.

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken: Krispy Krunchy Chicken is one of the largest branded convenience store foodservice programs in the United States. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Louisiana, KKC partners with retail operators, primarily within convenience stores, to provide a branded QSR-style foodservice offering in a flexible format. The Krispy Krunchy menu features a proprietary Cajun fried chicken and an assortment of signature sides. Over its 32 year history, KKC has grown to service over 2,600 retail locations in 48 states.

About Main Post Partners : Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners. Main Post Partners was named to Inc.'s list of The 50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs.

