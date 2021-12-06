MINES & Associates Announces New Digital Intake for Employee Assistance Program Services

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MINES & Associates (MINES) has implemented a new digital intake platform as part of ongoing efforts to increase access to behavioral health resources for the members that they serve. Available through MINES' website, this new digital intake path will be available in addition to the telephonic intake already in place. With multiple intake modalities, MINES aims to ensure that members can access services regardless of location, time, or access to technology.

MINES new digital intake platform was developed from the ground up to offer quick and easy access to behavioral health and wellness services while also ensuring that individuals experience the same high-touch customer service they would when talking to MINES' expert intake team. Furthermore, the digital intake will still provide the clinical screenings and wellness assessment necessary for MINES to assess and refer the most relevant and comprehensive curation of services to best help each individual with their specific needs and life situations. MINES is in final stages of testing and plans on rolling out this new digital intake early 2022.

MINES has been at the forefront of employee behavioral health services and systems innovation for over three decades. This digital intake platform is simply the next step to meet the needs of members and to provide unparalleled behavioral health support and access to care through a robust provider network and compassionate programs, now accessible digitally 24 hours per day.

"We believe that there is no one size fits all when it comes to mental health access. The ease of digital convenience is imperative in this day in age when time and efficiency is essential. MINES is excited that we can offer the opportunity to complete intakes digitally and have access to services 24/7/365." – Dani Kimlinger / Chief Executive Officer.

Organizations that are interested in exploring support for remote/quarantined employees can find out more information by visiting www.minesandassociates.com or calling 1-800-873-7138.

About MINES:

Since 1981, MINES has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm that provides behavioral health services to employers including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, workers compensation EPO, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk, and disease management, specialty behavioral health PPO services, and other behavioral health programs nationwide.

