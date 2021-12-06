Disqus and Akismet Sign a Multi-year Partnership to Fight Spam on the Web

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akismet , the popular anti-spam product developed by Automattic , is announcing a multi-year partnership with Disqus , a comment hosting service for some of the largest websites and online communities in the world.

"This multi-year partnership enables the companies to better fight spam and test out new cutting-edge features."

Akismet will continue to protect Disqus' entire network—which includes sites like ABC News, Rotten Tomatoes, and The Hill—from spam, as it has since 2014. This multi-year partnership enables the companies to better fight spam and test out new cutting-edge features.

Akismet, which works on any content management system or forum, is a service that filters spam from comments, trackbacks, and contact form messages. It is used by approximately 10 million websites including some of the largest publishers in the world. Since its inception in 2005, Akismet has detected approximately 525 billion spam comments. It is considered the most accurate and user-friendly anti-spam software product on the market today. Akismet's customers include Patreon, Khoros, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, and numerous other mid-market companies and large enterprises.

Disqus' industry-leading commenting service helps to power an open and independent web of 4 million publishers and over 2 billion monthly unique users. Founded in 2007 and acquired by Zeta Global in 2017, Disqus has focused on helping independent publishers build audiences through its audience development platform by giving publishers tools to interact with readers.

Akismet has detected approximately 5 billion spam actions for Disqus since the companies began working together in 2014. Akismet's API processes content in real-time, catching spam from Disqus with a 99% accuracy rate. Unlike spam filters that require CAPTCHA, Akismet detects spam with a frictionless user experience.

Steven Stein, President & GM of Disqus, said, "Akismet is a fundamental part of detecting spam in comments for all of our publishers, and we've been working with them for years. We are looking forward to expanding our partnership in the years to come to discover innovative ways to better serve our clients."

David Schwister, who is VP of Distribution Partnerships and Sales for Jetpack and Akismet at Automattic said, "We are proud to help power Disqus as they provide best-in-class commenting solutions to some of the best-known brands on the web. At Automattic, we are passionate about making the web a better place and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with Disqus on this important mission."

Learn more about Akismet .

Learn more about Disqus.

ABOUT AUTOMATTIC

Automattic wants to make the web a better place. We're the company behind products including WordPress.com , WooCommerce , WordPress VIP , Tumblr , Jetpack , Pocket Casts , and Day One , and we're a fully distributed company with more than 1,800 employees in 94 countries speaking 118 different languages. Our common goal is to democratize publishing so that anyone with a story can tell it, regardless of income, gender, politics, language, or where they live in the world. We believe in Open Source, and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. For more information, please go to automattic.com .

ABOUT DISQUS

Disqus , the web's leading engagement platform, is part of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA), a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers. The Zeta Marketing Platform (the "ZMP") is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, Zeta Global is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com .

