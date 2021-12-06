Medal of Honor Recipient Ryan Pitts Led Ceremony to Mark the Formal Opening of The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors

Cohen Veterans Network Officially Launches Second Cohen Clinic in North Carolina for Post-9/11 Veterans, Active Duty Service Members, and Military Families Medal of Honor Recipient Ryan Pitts Led Ceremony to Mark the Formal Opening of The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending financier-philanthropist Steven A. Cohen's $275 Million commitment to help reduce veteran suicide and increase care for military families, today Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) and Hope For The Warriors formally unveiled the second Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in North Carolina. This clinic, which provides high-quality mental healthcare to post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and military families, joins a Fayetteville location to help provide care across the state to 400,000 post-9/11 military connected clients.

(PRNewsfoto/Cohen Veterans Network)

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For the Warriors, located at 3245 Henderson Drive in Jacksonville, launched virtually a year ago during the height of the pandemic. Since then, the clinic has already provided vital care to more than 325 clients primarily remotely via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

"The Jacksonville team launched their clinic and began delivering care throughout the region under challenging conditions. Today we honor that commitment and look forward to continuing to serve North Carolina's military community," said CVN President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "We realize this is a very difficult time for veterans, active duty, and their families between the end of the War in Afghanistan and the continuation of COVID-19, and with that can come a variety of mental health challenges. The Cohen Clinic is here to help."

Joining Hassan on stage today were CVN Ambassador and Medal of Honor Recipient Ryan Pitts, and several other dignitaries including Robin Kelleher, Co-Founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors.

"We are proud of what we have built in partnership with CVN for this deserving population," said Kelleher. "Hope For The Warriors has served military families in this community for more than 16 years, and I'm excited to see how the work of this team will grow that life-transforming impact in Jacksonville and across North Carolina."

In the Jacksonville, N.C. metro area there are more than 13,000 post-9/11 veterans eligible for care at the Cohen Clinic, along with more than 44,000 active duty service members and nearly 39,000 military family members.

Cohen Veterans Network has helped more than 27,000 clients since 2016, and currently has 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics in operation around the country with plans to open five more clinics in 2022. Follow the Cohen Clinic in Jacksonville on Twitter and Facebook.

CVN offers brief, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Learn more about how the network cares for clients here.

NOTE: Event Photography available upon request

About Cohen Veterans Network: Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network Learn more about CVN here.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 36,000 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit's first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 170 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network