Paralyzed Veterans of America releases statement on the passing of decorated WWII veteran/disability rights champion Senator Bob Dole

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America National President Charles Brown today released the following statement on the passing of long-time public servant and PVA supporter Senator Bob Dole:

"PVA joins the nation in mourning the passing of Senator Bob Dole and extends our heartfelt prayers to Senator Elizabeth Dole and the entire Dole Family. Prior to becoming one of America's longest-serving U.S. Senators, Dole served in the U.S. Army and later became a decorated World War II Veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient. A champion of the Americans with Disabilities Act, he devoted his entire life to advancing the cause of people with disabilities, as well as advocating for servicemen and women who sacrifice their lives for this nation. Following his tenure in Congress, Dole worked tirelessly on seeking U.S. ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

More than a public figure, fierce advocate, and war hero, Dole was one of Paralyzed Veterans of America's dearest friends. He was the first recipient of PVA's Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award for his ongoing support of disabled Veterans, the 2017 Speedy Award recipient for outstanding accomplishments in the field of paraplegia – PVA's highest honor; and a steadfast supporter. Very few can match his record of service and commitment, but we all can learn from his example."

