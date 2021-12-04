Skål International CEO appointed member of the World Tourism Organization's Global Ethics Committee

MÁLAGA, Spain, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the framework of the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly held in Madrid from November 30th to December 3rd, 2021, Daniela Otero, CEO of Skål International, who is participating in the event as a member of the Board of Directors of Affiliate Members, has been appointed as a member of the World Committee on Tourism Ethics (WCTE).

Created in 2003, the WCTE is an independent and impartial body under the aegis of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for promoting responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism. The WCTE is responsible for the promotion and dissemination of the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism and the evaluation and monitoring of the application of the principles enshrined therein.

"It is an honor for me to be part of the UNWTO Global Ethics Committee. I am already at the disposal of the Committee in which I will work together with the rest of the members to ensure sustainable and responsible tourism at a global level under the precepts of the Global Code of Ethics. My thanks to the UNWTO General Assembly for this distinction." Daniela Otero, CEO of Skål International.

Skål International, represented in the UNWTO Affiliate Members department through its CEO, has also presented at the 43rd Plenary Session of the Affiliate Members, held these days in Madrid during the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly, the collaboration project with UNWTO consisting of the prestigious participation of UNWTO in the Skål International Awards for Sustainable Tourism from the 2022 edition, as well as the collaboration for the realization and dissemination of a series of webinars of interest and professional value for the tourism sector.

In this way, Skål International takes a step forward, positioning itself in the global tourism industry with value propositions to offer all its members a reference entity with leadership.

Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address common interest issues, improve a business network, and promote destinations. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit skal.org.

