Kendra Scott Announces New Retail Location at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida This will be a unique concept store celebrating the brand's philanthropic partnership with Inheritance of Hope.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Scott is excited to announce the upcoming opening of a new retail store location at Disney Springs® at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida opening Spring 2022.

Kendra Scott Disney Springs

The Kendra Scott store located in the Town Center at Disney Springs will be a unique new concept celebrating the brand's ongoing work with Inheritance of Hope, a non-profit organization that inspires hope in young families facing the loss of a parent due to a terminal diagnosis. For the last five years, the brand has worked with Inheritance of Hope to host an all-expenses-paid weekend retreat to Walt Disney World Resort for families facing a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis. To date, Kendra and Inheritance of Hope have hosted over 70 families for these retreats.

"Aside from being an integral addition to our brand footprint, I am thrilled to be opening this location at Disney Springs in celebration of a philanthropic program that is so dear to our hearts," said Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott. "We look forward to continuing to do good and bring joy to the Orlando community through our presence in this incredible center."

Spanning 1,650 square feet, the Kendra Scott store at Disney Springs will carry the brand's full assortment of mainline and fine jewelry, will offer unique customization opportunities, and will feature a special custom installation highlighting the brand's ongoing work with Inheritance of Hope. The store will also boast exclusive products and enhanced giveback opportunities.

Additional details on the store design, opening date and store hours will follow.

For more information, please visit kendrascott.com .

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $40 million to local, national, and international causes.

About Disney Springs

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake spring, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It's also home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

About Inheritance of Hope

Inheritance of Hope was founded by Kristen and Deric Milligan following several years of coping with the challenges of raising three young children while battling a terminal illness. The concept was born in 2003 after Kristen, then 30, was diagnosed with a rare terminal liver cancer and had difficulty finding literature to help her three young children (ages 4, 2, and 7 months) through this challenging time. She decided to remedy the problem and wrote her first book, A Train's Rust, A Toy Maker's Love, to help her children better understand what was happening in their family. Six surgeries, two radiation treatments, two rounds of chemotherapy, and three books later, Kristen and her husband Deric expanded the concept by co-founding Inheritance of Hope, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity devoted to inspiring hope in young families facing the loss of a parent. Sadly, Kristen lost her courageous bout with cancer in 2012, but her passion remains as the organization hosts Legacy Retreats,® all-expenses-paid experiences to help families create memories and build a community of support. Inheritance of Hope provides an opportunity for distressed families to learn about shaping their legacy and offers tools to help each member of the family successfully navigate this difficult period in their lives. Inheritance of Hope believes that "Every Family Deserves a Legacy."®

For Press Inquiries, please contact:

Small Girls PR

kendrascott@smallgirlspr.com

Kendra Scott (PRNewsfoto/Kendra Scott)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kendra Scott