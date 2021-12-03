Hub International Expands Commercial And Personal Insurance Capabilities With The Acquisition Of The Assets Of Alaska-Based Shattuck & Grummett Insurance

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of SGY, Inc. (d/b/a Shattuck & Grummett Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Shattuck & Grummett Insurance is a fourth-generation firm located in Juneau, Alaska and the oldest operating agency in the state, with operations beginning in 1898. Shattuck & Grummett provides commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits services, to Alaska businesses and individuals.

John Grummett, Stacy Grummett, Rick Shattuck and Teresa Young, owners of Shattuck & Grummett Insurance, and the Shattuck & Grummett Insurance team will join Hub Northwest.

Reagan Consulting served as financial advisor to Shattuck & Grummett Insurance in the transaction.

