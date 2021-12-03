Edgewell announces grants of inducement equity awards in connection with Billie, Inc. acquisition

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced that in connection with its previously-announced acquisition of Billie, Inc. on November 29, 2021, the company has granted to each of Jason Bravman and Georgina Gooley, co-founders of Billie, Inc., stock options covering 90,000 Edgewell shares and restricted stock units covering 70,657 Edgewell shares, with the awards vesting twenty-five percent on each of December 1, 2022 and 2023 and fifty percent on December 1, 2024, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting dates.

Billie is a fast growing, digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand focused on providing women with high-quality shaving and premium body care products. The Billie brand complements and strengthens Edgewell's position in the women's shaving category, by adding to a portfolio of strong brands such as Schick Intuition, Hydro Silk and Skintimate.

In addition, Edgewell has established an equity award inducement program for certain Billie, Inc. employees that will cover 36,055 shares of Edgewell stock, vesting ratably over a three-year period, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting dates. The equity award grants to the Billie, Inc. co-founders and any grants under the equity award inducement program will be made outside of a shareholder approved equity plan pursuant to the inducement award exception contained in NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

About Billie, Inc.

Billie provides women with quality shaving supplies and premium body care products designed to make a daily routine a little more delightful and a lot more affordable. Our products include 5-blade razors encased in charcoal shave soap with a magnetic handle and holder, shaving cream, body wash and body lotion. Billie donates 1% of all revenue to women's causes around the world. Billie is currently donating to Every Mother Counts, an organization that is committed to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for women everywhere.

