Univar Solutions Named on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 List

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that it has been named on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 2, 2021 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. Univar Solutions' approach to ESG is driven by its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe. This achievement recognizes the Company's robust efforts and commitments, including its ESG goals to 2025 and beyond:

Climate Action - Implement the technology, processes and culture to support the Company's journey toward a net-zero carbon future.

Safety - Keep employees, vendors and customers safe at work through the Company's safety focused culture and practices.

Resource Use - Drive sustainable resource use through embedding the principles of circularity and operational excellence.

Release Prevention - Support the responsible handling of materials across the Company's operations and supply chain.

Sustainable Sourcing - Drive improved sustainability performance and minimum standards across the Company's diverse supplier base.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - Increase diverse representation at leadership levels and create the opportunities and culture to enable every person to bring their authentic selves to work.

Sustainable Solutions - Leverage the Company's portfolio of sustainable products, services, practices and technologies to support customers' sustainability journeys.

Community Engagement – Demonstrate commitment to help keep society healthy, fed, clean and safe through financial investment and employee involvement in the community.

"We are proud that Newsweek has recognized the progress our team has made since we first established our sustainability goals in 2017," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "Since our initial sustainability report in 2008, we have consistently demonstrated our commitment to transparency and our ability to deliver on our ambitious goals. We look forward to continuing to lead within the space as we work to achieve our latest set of ESG targets, including reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050."

"Univar Solutions is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 as this reflects a commitment to grow through both our commercial strategic priorities and sustainability approach, while showing progress against our ESG goals," said Jennifer McIntyre, chief people & culture officer and executive ESG lead. "Managing ESG risks and opportunities is essential to the way we do business as we look for ways to make a positive impact on society, the environment and economies around the globe."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

