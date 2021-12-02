SSW Advanced Technologies Acquires Schott-Gemtron Corporation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and SWEETWATER, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SSW Advanced Technologies, LLC ("SSW"), a leading provider of engineered product solutions to the kitchen appliance and HVAC end markets, announced that it has acquired Schott-Gemtron Corporation ("Gemtron"), a manufacturer of specialty glass and glass systems used primarily by the home appliance industry in North America.

Founded in 1946, SSW designs and manufactures glass, wire and sheet metal shelving for refrigerators and freezers, oven racks and stove grates for kitchen oven and range units, and fan and coil guards for air conditioning units for global kitchen appliance and HVAC equipment manufacturers. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and operates 11 manufacturing sites across the United States and Mexico.

"We are excited to partner with the management team and employees at Gemtron to further enhance our capabilities as a value-added supply chain partner to our appliance and HVAC OEM customers. The acquisition of Gemtron expands SSW's product portfolio, provides incremental manufacturing capacity in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and adds new product development capabilities across our entire portfolio offering," stated Mark Gritton, President & Chief Executive Officer of SSW.

Based in Sweetwater, TN, Gemtron is a leading glass parts and systems supplier to the North American appliance sector. The company manufactures refrigerator shelving and control panels, inner and outer doors for kitchen ovens and ranges, and glass laundry lids, selling primarily to kitchen appliance OEMs. Since 1989, the company has been operated as a joint venture between SCHOTT AG and AGC Flat Glass North America Inc., a subsidiary of AGC Inc.

"We are thrilled to join the SSW family and platform. By combining our capabilities, production capacity and shared vision for operational excellence, we will strengthen our position as the leading supplier to the appliance and HVAC end markets" remarked Ulrich Schneider, President of Gemtron.

SSW provides its OEM customer base with innovative products such as self-clean porcelain coated oven racks and Spill Smart™ hydrophobic refrigerator shelving. SSW serves its global customers from 11 manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States and Mexico. SSW's operating divisions include Alabama Wire Products, LLC; American Appliance Products, LLC; Collis de Mexico, LLC; Collis, LLC; SSW Premier, LLC; Straits Steel and Wire, LLC and Tatano Wire Products, LLC. For more information visit www.sswtechnologies.com.

Gemtron is a market-leading supplier of specialty glass components and systems to major appliance, outdoor lighting, fireplace, and office furniture OEMs throughout North America. Its highly engineered products include spill-proof refrigerator shelving, inner and outer oven doors, glass control panels, laundry lids and dryer doors with technologies including CoolPrint, EnergyDouble, DuoDesign and MetalLook. Gemtron serves its customers from 5 plants located strategically in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

