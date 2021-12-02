Kaufman Legal Group's Stephen Kaufman Among 2021 Leaders in Law Award Nominees

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government affairs law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that its Principal, Stephen J. Kaufman, has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal 2021 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, says the awards recognize prominent attorneys "for their exceptional legal skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership, and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

"It's an honor to be recognized and included alongside these highly respected attorneys from across Southern California," said Kaufman.

A recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, Kaufman represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, corporations, non-profit organizations, ballot measure campaigns, major donors, lobbying firms and government agencies on a wide variety of campaign finance, election and governmental ethics matters. Kaufman is an expert on voting systems and election procedures, and has consistently led the fight against assaults on our voting rights and the election process. In the past year, he led his firm through the global pandemic without missing a beat in representing some of the largest campaigns during the grueling 2020 election cycle.

Kaufman currently serves as Chair of the State Voting Modernization Board. He is a former President of the California Political Attorneys Association and currently serves on a number of non-profit Boards, including the UCLA Political Science Board of Advisors, the Labor 411 Foundation and the Episcopal School of Los Angeles Board of Trustees.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs. ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

