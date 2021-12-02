The Institute of Internal Auditors Names Javier Faleato its Executive Vice President - Affiliate Relations

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) today announced that Javier Faleato, CIA, CRMA, CCSA is joining the organization's global leadership team as its new Executive Vice President – Affiliate Relations. In this newly-created role, Faleato will directly partner with The IIA's 112 international chapters and affiliates, as well as its robust volunteer network, to optimize global member services and resources, improve collaboration and amplify the impact and value of The IIA across the globe. He will report directly to President and CEO Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP.

An award-winning executive and published thought leader, Faleato has served as the CEO of the Institute of Internal Auditors of Spain for the last 18 years and is a member of The Institute of Internal Auditors' Professional Certifications Board.

"Javier has been a leader within the IIA family for many years and brings tremendous experience and perspective to our global leadership team," said Pugliese. "He steps into this role at a time when our world is more interconnected than ever, which makes our relationships with global affiliates and other stakeholders more critical than ever. The challenges and opportunities that we face today require collaborative solutions that are only possible through strong global partnerships - Javier is an established leader with strong international relationships and is uniquely positioned to unite our global affiliate network to help us meet the challenges of our rapidly-changing landscape."

"There are few truly global professions in the world and I am delighted to join the association that represents one of them," said Faleato. "I am aware I join an incredible group of individuals who work to advance our profession and elevate it to the highest possible level. From my position, I will dedicate all my effort and knowledge to help IIA leverage the huge potential that a network of more than 100 institutes around the world can offer."

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is the internal audit profession's most widely recognized advocate, educator, and provider of standards, guidance, and certifications. Established in 1941, The IIA today serves more than 210,000 members from more than 125 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.globaliia.org.

