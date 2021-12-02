Dylan Isaacs Joins Sanctuary Wealth as Regional Director, West Coast

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Dylan Isaacs to the firm as a Regional Director. In this role, he will partner with and support Sanctuary Wealth teams on the West Coast, as well as recruit new advisors to the Sanctuary network.

"As we continue to grow our presence on the West Coast, Dylan will be an invaluable asset," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "He's a proven next generation leader who already has accumulated a tremendous amount of experience in financial services. He understands the advisory space and what advisors need to succeed."

Dylan began his financial services career with UBS Wealth Management, where for the past four years he has served as a Director and Assistant Market Head for the Atlanta Market, which spans across 17 offices in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Additionally, he co-led the day-to-day business of the Atlanta Buckhead branch, one of the largest offices at UBS.

"After spending years working within the structure of a giant bank, it became obvious that partnered independence is a better model for financial advisors and their clients," said Dylan Isaacs, Regional Director, Sanctuary Wealth. "This is an exciting time to be joining the Sanctuary story and I look forward to putting my knowledge and experience to work in the effort to help us grow even bigger and stronger."

Dylan Issacs began his stint with UBS participating in a two year rotational analyst program that provided exposure to multiple areas of the firm, including Capital Markets, the Wealth Advice Center, Banking, an FA Team in New York City, the Western Division Leadership Team, and the flagship New York City 1285 Branch Management Team. He also spent nearly two years on the Municipal Fixed Income Sales Desk, providing advice, portfolio management, and execution to advisors and clients. He is a proud graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Smeal College of Business and holds FINRA Series 7, 52, and 66 Registrations.

"We've only begun to tap into the potential for Sanctuary's continued growth on the West Coast. With our multi-custodial, hybrid platform and access to a full range of services, solutions, support, and resources, advisors can deliver an optimal experience to their clients and the potential is virtually unlimited," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "Having a proven professional like Dylan Isaacs in that market as more and more advisors choose our partnered independence business model, he will be of tremendous benefit as we continue our growth there."

