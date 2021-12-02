Crowd Content Launches Subject Matter Expert Network to Support Expert Content Creation

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Crowd Content Media, a company that helps businesses create content at any scale, is pleased to launch its new subject matter expert (SME) network and accompanying SME review service aimed at helping marketers create expert-level content at any scale.

"We've heard our clients, who are some of the web's most talented marketers, loud and clear - they need expert level content to rank well in Google and impress their readers," says Rick Leach, Content Director at Crowd Content. "That can be really challenging. Finding an expert is tough, but finding enough to keep up with large content creation programs is even tougher. Our SME network and review service make that easy and can keep up with even the largest content programs."

Today's launch is the culmination of months of expert recruitment and technology development. Crowd Content now boasts a roster of hundreds of SMEs spanning virtually any industry and proprietary technology that matches verified experts in each client's industry to review their custom written content. SMEs perform a final review to ensure accuracy, add their expert insights, and attach their byline (if requested). This lets clients create large volumes of expert-level content that's authoritative, accurate, on-brand, and ready to publish.

With a mandate to help marketers create amazing content that drives SEO results, Crowd Content will continue to develop services and technology that makes content creation more efficient and effective.

About Crowd Content

Founded in 2013, Crowd Content Media is a leading content creation service provider based in Victoria, BC. Its global platform connects talented writers and editors with businesses in need of high-quality, publish-ready content at scale. To date, Crowd Content has served more than 8,000 enterprise and SMB customers across 81 countries through its cloud portal, which provides self-serve and fully managed content services.

View original content:

SOURCE Crowd Content