76% of Holiday Travelers Would Like Their Vacation Homes to Be Decorated, According to Pacaso Survey 45% of Respondents Plan to Travel to a Vacation Rental or Second Home this Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading real estate platform that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced the results from its 2021 national survey that polled Americans on their decor preferences when traveling to vacation homes over the holiday season.

"For many people, the holidays are a joyous time to celebrate, and decorating the home is a nice way to commemorate the occasion," said Pacaso Director of Design Lynne Tocchet. "But for managers of second home properties or vacation rentals, deciding how or whether to decorate for the holidays can be a challenge," added Tocchet. Every year, vacation home owners face the same question: Should we decorate for the holidays? If so, what's appropriate?

With these questions in mind, Pacaso issued a national survey to find out what people expect when they travel to their second home or vacation rental during the holidays. Here's what the survey revealed:

Holiday travel is popular

Nearly half of respondents (45%) indicated they would be traveling to a vacation rental or second home over the holidays, a number that underscores just how popular both vacation rentals and second homes have become.

Seasonal decorations are appreciated

Approximately 76% of respondents said they would like some amount of seasonal decoration, with 45% of that group indicating that they expected holiday decor, and 31% indicating that decorations would be appreciated. Only 19% said that they would prefer neutral decor no matter the time of year. And 5% said they would prefer to bring their own decorations, to make things more sentimental and personal.

A majority of respondents don't mind holiday-specific decor

Respondents were split on how to tackle a diversity of holiday observances. While more than half of respondents (53%) indicated they had no problem with religious or other holiday-specific decorations (e.g., a Christmas tree), 37% indicated that decorations should be neutral and not affiliated with any specific holiday or religion. 11% said that if the home was decorated, all religions/cultures should be represented.

Travelers want a local and authentic experience

When traveling to a new and different locale, 60% of respondents indicated that decor should match the culture and aesthetics of the place they are visiting. Only 30% of respondents indicated that holiday decor should be traditional no matter the location. And 10% indicated that they'd want decor to match their own personal styles and preferences.

Putting it into practice

Given the respondents' split preferences on types of holiday decor, Tocchet suggests a more neutral approach. "For many travelers, holiday decor of some kind is appreciated, so some light seasonal decor would be a nice touch, and most people expect decor to match the aesthetic of the location they are traveling to," said Tocchet.

For those interested in learning more about how to decorate a second home or vacation rental for the holidays, Tocchet has put together her top five tips for holiday decorating.

About the survey: Pacaso issued its national second home decor survey via Survey Monkey from November 4, 2021 through November 10, 2021, and surveyed more than 600 people across the U.S.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® (pronounced like "Picasso") modernizes the decades-old practice of co-ownership by creating a marketplace that makes buying, owning, and selling a luxury second home easy. From curating the best listings in top second home markets to offering integrated financing and sales from as little as ⅛ to as much as ½ ownership; upscale interior design; and professional property management, Pacaso provides owners with all the benefits of owning a second home with less hassle. After purchase, Pacaso manages the home on an ongoing basis and supports a frictionless resale process in partnership with a licensed real estate professional.

Pacaso was co-founded by former Zillow executives Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff.

