Venbrook Bolsters East Coast Presence with Acquisition of InterContinental Insurance Brokers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , one of the largest independent insurance distribution and services firms in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of InterContinental Insurance Brokers, LLC ("IIB") , a full-service property and casualty insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Boston, MA. Venbrook's latest partnership comes amidst a year of rapid expansion since partnering in 2020 with Parthenon Capital, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm.

IIB has a 30+ year history of providing best-in-class insurance and risk management services to commercial real estate and high net worth personal lines clients. Serving a diverse array of clients ranging from publicly traded REITs to privately held large-scale multifamily housing portfolios, IIB will further enhance Venbrook's deep expertise in commercial real estate, including its proprietary real estate-focused specialty programs. IIB further builds on Venbrook's nationwide geographic presence with a seasoned team of risk management professionals based in New England.

"We could not be more thrilled to join the Venbrook team through this transformative partnership," said Thomas E. Sleeper, IIB's founder who will continue to lead IIB's business and become Managing Director, Venbrook Insurance Services Northeast Real Estate. "Venbrook has built an outstanding culture and reputation that aligns perfectly with IIB's approach to providing clients with superior service and risk management solutions. My team and I will continue to provide the same customer-centric service they have come to know and trust from IIB over the last three decades. We look forward to leveraging Venbrook's strength in customized real estate MGA programs and claims administration and adjusting services to bring even more value to our clients in the months and years to come."

"We are excited to collaborate with Tom as we continue to invest in our growing stable of top-caliber professionals on the East Coast," said Jason Turner, Venbrook founder and CEO. "Tom and his team at IIB have built an exceptional business by executing on simple fundamental principles: superb client value delivered through relationships built on trust. From tailoring comprehensive insurance policy packages to their aggressive hands-on strategy with successfully settling claims on behalf of clients, IIB's approach to client service aligns completely with Venbrook's. IIB is a perfect complement and accelerant to our growing suite of nationwide commercial real estate risk management services."

IIB was advised on the transaction by Jordan Geotas of Ardent Advisory Group, LLC.

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

