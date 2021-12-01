New Republic Services Facility Helping Turn Food Waste into Renewable Energy

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced the opening of the Sacramento area's first organics pre-processing facility, which will help local communities divert food waste from landfills and turn it into renewable energy. A new California state law, SB 1383, aimed at combating climate change takes effect Jan. 1, 2022, and will require the majority of California homes and business to recycle food and yard waste at facilities such as this one.

"Republic Services is proud to offer solutions to support California's climate goals and the effort to recycle food waste," said Mike Caprio, area president. "As one of the largest recyclers and composters in the state, we continue to invest in infrastructure that will help our customers reduce their impact and provide a circular solution."

Diverting food and yard waste to recycling programs has a dual benefit: This organic material can be recycled by converting it into renewable energy or a product like compost, and diversion reduces emissions. To meet the requirements of the new state law, CalRecycle estimates that the state will need to double its current organics materials management infrastructure.1

Republic's new facility accepts food waste collected from businesses in Sacramento County. The operation removes contamination such as plastic bags and produces clean organic material that is delivered to an anaerobic digestion facility. This facility converts the organic material into renewable energy that is used to power the facility, and, ultimately, could be sold to the public utility grid.

The new Sacramento facility is capable of processing 40,000 pounds of food waste per hour. This is Republic's third organics pre-processing operation, all of which are in California. The Company also owns and operates six composting facilities in the state. In 2020, the Company processed more than 2.15 billion pounds of food and yard waste.

Republic Services was named 2020 Organics Recycler of the Year by the National Waste & Recycling Association, a recognition of the Company's innovation and leadership. Organics recycling directly supports Republic's sustainability goal to increase recovery and circularity of key materials from the waste stream by 40% by 2030. To learn more about Republic's sustainability platform, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

1 https://www.calrecycle.ca.gov/climate/organics

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

Republic Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Republic Services)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.