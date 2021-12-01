McDermott Named EPC Contractor of the Year by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International was named Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor of the Year by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) at a ceremony in Delhi, India, on Nov. 26, 2021. This is the second time FIPI has recognized McDermott as EPC Contractor of the Year in India.

"This award further substantiates McDermott's leadership in the subsea and ultra-deepwater fields," said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Subsea & Deepwater. "Our customers know they can rely on McDermott's integrated execution expertise as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions for some of the most complex subsea projects in the world."

The award was presented by Shri Hardeep S Puri, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs and recognized McDermott's subsea achievements on Reliance Industries KG-D6 R Cluster Development project. The project included many firsts, including the deepest pipelay in India at 6,069 feet (1,850 meters), the first piggy-back pipelay by McDermott's Derrick Lay Vessel 2000 (DLV 2000), the installation of the longest dual riser in Indian waters and the deepest and largest manifold installation by the DLV 2000. The pipeline installation is also one of the deepest in Asia to date.

McDermott's stringent management of health, safety and environmental (HSE) matters and a focus on business continuity, were also recognized for risk mitigation of two cyclones, monsoon seasons and COVID-19.

"McDermott will continue to be a leader in the subsea and ultra-deepwater space due to our continuous commitment to innovation, excellence, digitization and integrated project delivery," Swaminathan said.

