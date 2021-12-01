Mattamy Homes Sets Dec. 2 Virtual Grand Opening for New Homes in Sarasota County

The homebuilder plans a limited release of attached villas for sale in the new, gated community within Wellen Park, one of Florida's premier master-planned developments

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, is pleased to announce the Virtual Grand Opening on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. of new homes for sale in Mattamy's Sunstone at Wellen Park community.

Mattamy Homes US (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

The Sarasota County community is located within the new Playmore District, one of three districts in Wellen Park, among Florida's leading master-planned communities. Mattamy Homes is also the developer of Wellen Park and currently has homes available in the existing community of Renaissance at Wellen Park.

Mattamy's new single-family homes and attached villas are available in 13 floorplans. Square footages range from 1,501 to 2,969, with two to five bedrooms and two to three baths.

On Dec. 3, the day after the Virtual Grand Opening, Mattamy Homes will offer a limited release of the attached villas for pre-sale. Pre-sales for single-family homes are slated to begin in January. Model homes are expected to open by early spring.



Within the gated community, residents will enjoy exclusive access to a full suite of resort-style amenities. Slated to be complete by late 2022, these include a beach-entry pool with lap lanes and a spa, a clubhouse with a fitness center, event lawn, a dog park, tot lots, pickleball courts, bocce ball and more.

"Sunstone at Wellen Park will soon be another gem added to Wellen Park, the crown jewel of Florida's master-planned communities," said Bob Meyn, president of Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "We are excited to offer these new homes in such an extraordinary community and location."

Located at Preto Boulevard and Manasota Beach Road, Sunstone at Wellen Park lies within walking distance of CoolToday Park, home of the Atlanta Braves spring training facility and future Downtown Wellen. The new Marketplace Shopping Center is also a short drive or bike ride away with shops, eateries and services.

Sunstone at Wellen Park is situated within 30 miles of Sarasota, a cultural and entertainment hotspot, and just a dozen miles from Venice and the Gulf Coast's sugar-sand beaches.



Describing Sunstone at Wellen Park as a "stylish, vibrant slice of Southwest Florida life," Meyn notes that abundant shopping and dining opportunities are all a few minutes' drive from Wellen Park. Sarasota County Schools' A-rated Taylor Ranch Elementary, Venice Middle and Venice High schools are within a few miles of the community.

In addition to Playmore, the other two districts in the growing master-planned community are West Villages District and Downtown Wellen. When completed, Downtown Wellen will offer an 80-acre lake, a food-truck park and additional shopping choices and lakefront dining, among other features.

Interested parties can learn more about the Virtual Grand Opening event and sign up to receive more information at mattamyhomes.com/Sarasota.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. Mattamy's communities in Canada stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Wellen Park

Wellen Park has been named the No. 5 top-selling masterplanned community in the U.S. for the first half of 2021 by prominent real estate consulting firm RCLCO. Wellen Park offers a vibrant mix of residential, commercial and recreational options in three districts: West Villages, Downtown Wellen and Playmore. The community currently has approximately 9,000 residents and at full build-out will have more than 60,000 residents and 22,000 homes. The community's brand and vision are rooted in wellness, focusing on both the holistic and the practical. The gated community's inclusive vibe is designed to give residents greater opportunities for connecting with each other, while also taking care of themselves through a healthy and active lifestyle.

The entry monument to the Sunstone at Wellen Park, which Mattamy Homes is announcing the grand opening of homes for sale on Dec. 2. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

