Integrated Financial Technologies Announces Tod Chisholm as President

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), an industry-leading business process outsource provider that specializes in partnering with large transaction volume organizations for better operational results, today announced that current Managing Partner, Tod Chisholm, has been named as President and will replace Jim Case as the business unit leader. Mr. Case, who is the Chief Executive Officer for Travelers Financial Group, will continue in his group role.

Tod Chisholm has more than 25 years of experience in leading high-performance teams and high-growth businesses with a focus on lending and finance. In the past, Tod has held progressively senior positions with private, public, and regulated organizations.

Tod rejoined Travelers Financial Group in 2014 as Managing Partner and is currently expanding the group's portfolio management business and pursuing other opportunities in the finance, business process outsource, and technology sector.

Jim Case, Chief Executive Officer for Travelers Financial Group, said, "We are excited to have Tod Chisholm take on the role of President of IFT. His unique skills, vision, and industry expertise will help the company enter the next stage of growth."

"I am thankful the group's ongoing confidence in me and really excited to work with our team members now and in the future," said Tod Chisholm, President, Integrated Financial Technologies. "Our goal is to continue to provide industry-leading results and customer journey experience while accelerating the growth of IFT."

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) offers unmatched custom business process outsource services and technology to support large transaction volume participants such as auto, consumer and equipment lenders. Services include primary loan and lease servicing, customer service, collections, default management, as well as consulting and lead management solutions.

IFT is a part of the Travelers Financial Group, which was founded in 1984. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, IFT serves the North American market from its state-of-the-art contact center as well as satellite centres.

For more information about Integrated Financial Technologies, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

