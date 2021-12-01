Genesys Completes Acquisitions of Pointillist and Exceed.ai

Company extends its market leadership with journey analytics and conversational AI for marketing and sales, transforming customer and employee experiences across the enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global leader in customer experience orchestration, today announced the completion of its acquisitions of Pointillist and Exceed.ai. Pointillist, recognized for its award-winning journey management platform, and Exceed.ai, known for its proven intelligent lead activation and conversation engine, will accelerate how businesses connect with customers across the marketing, sales and service lifecycle.

Genesys Acquires Pointillist and Exceed.ai

Customer expectations have resulted in the rise of an experience economy where brand loyalty is easily swayed. These challenges have been magnified by the supply chain and workforce shortages over the course of the pandemic, with more than a third of consumers turning to new brandsi. Understanding its power to be an organizational differentiator, businesses worldwide are increasing focus on the customer experience (CX). As part of the efforts to deliver standout experiences, more than 60% of organizations are increasing headcounts and more than 70% are increasing budgets in 2021. And, for more than half of businesses, CX is now a board-level priority.ii

"Consumer loyalty is more difficult to develop and keep than ever before, leading companies to increasingly develop experiences that are a business advantage," said Tony Bates, Genesys CEO and Chairman. "With Pointillist and Exceed.ai part of Genesys, our customers will be able to unify, enrich and orchestrate empathetic experiences across marketing, sales and service."

As seamless extensions of the Genesys solutions, Pointillist and Exceed.ai will further enable organizations to improve both customer and employee experiences. Through the integration of Pointillist, organizations can visualize, analyze and optimize end-to-end customer journeys at scale and reduce costs to serve. While the Exceed.ai Conversational AI will be a force multiplier for lead qualification, nurturing and follow up — providing more time for sales and marketing teams to focus on doing the most impactful work.

Pointillist joins the Genesys Cloud CX™ product group led by Olivier Jouve, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Cloud CX, deepening the company's orchestration and analytics capabilities. Exceed.ai joins the Genesys DX™ product group led by Barry O'Sullivan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital and AI, enriching the company's sales and marketing capabilities.

